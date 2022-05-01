In response to a question on the ongoing fertilizer shortage, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development Samantha Power said that this would be a good time for farmers to move to “natural solutions, like manure and compost.”

Watch for yourself:

Tell us you know nothing about farming without telling us you know nothing about farming:

And it’s not just us saying it. She should “trust the science”:

Form Foreign Policy Magaine:

In Sri Lanka, Organic Farming Went Catastrophically Wrong

And:

Faced with a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis, Sri Lanka called off an ill-conceived national experiment in organic agriculture this winter. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa promised in his 2019 election campaign to transition the country’s farmers to organic agriculture over a period of 10 years. Last April, Rajapaksa’s government made good on that promise, imposing a nationwide ban on the importation and use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides and ordering the country’s 2 million farmers to go organic.

The result was brutal and swift. Against claims that organic methods can produce comparable yields to conventional farming, domestic rice production fell 20 percent in just the first six months. Sri Lanka, long self-sufficient in rice production, has been forced to import $450 million worth of rice even as domestic prices for this staple of the national diet surged by around 50 percent. The ban also devastated the nation’s tea crop, its primary export and source of foreign exchange.

Yet, that’s exactly what team Biden wants for U.S. farmers:

Oh, and it’s cute how they’re blaming Russia for this, too. Here’s a thread from Bloomberg’s Stephen Stapczynski on what’s been going on:

So, not transitory inflation?

“Higher food costs will hit the emerging world the hardest, as governments are already grappling with energy shortages.”

Gird your loins, people.

***

