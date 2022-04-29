Former President Donald Trump canceled his rally tonight in Greenwood, Neb. ahead of major storms heading through the area:

Trump says he'ss canceling tonight's rally in Nebraska for gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster due to inclement weather and "weather permitting" will reschedule for Sunday More on the risks he faces in campaigning for Herbster https://t.co/osbYmZP6nb https://t.co/OKfkCAz0as — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) April 29, 2022

It was 100% the right move. Greenwood is northeast of Lincoln:

Now, meet Father Rober Ballecer — a Catholic priest and aka the Digital Jesuit — who mocked Trump and his supporters over the cancelation as well as tweeting that they should “head on over and enjoy yourselves…I got you covered!” Is he for real? WTF?

What? A storm is threatening a Trump rally in Nebraska?! 😱 Don't worry MAGA peeps, head on over and enjoy yourselves… I got you covered!#Sharpie pic.twitter.com/EIBTpG0Yic — Fr. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) April 29, 2022

It’s a terrifying situation right now for people in Nebraska and Kansas and that’s what he tweeted?

As viewed from KICT, a debris ball that appears to be detached from the supercell but it isn’t. Incredible radar imagery here. pic.twitter.com/4lEjcfbaVE — Taylor Trogdon (@TTrogdon) April 30, 2022

Hopefully everyone is okay:

Destructive tornado tearing through Andover KS minutes ago pic.twitter.com/O5KL1Zdcrk — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 30, 2022

Trump will attempt to hold the rally on Sunday:

45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Reschedules Rally in Nebraska President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold the previously postponed rally in Greenwood, Nebraska, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks in support of Charles W. Herbster. Venue: I-80 Speedway 13909 238th Street Greenwood, NE 68366 Timeline of Events: 6:00AM – Parking and Line Opens 12:00PM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins 2:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks 5:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks General Admission Tickets: REGISTER HERE Media Credentials: REGISTER HERE All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT.

And here’s a screenshot for posterity:

***

