Former President Donald Trump canceled his rally tonight in Greenwood, Neb. ahead of major storms heading through the area:

It was 100% the right move. Greenwood is northeast of Lincoln:

Now, meet Father Rober Ballecer — a Catholic priest and aka the Digital Jesuit — who mocked Trump and his supporters over the cancelation as well as tweeting that they should “head on over and enjoy yourselves…I got you covered!” Is he for real? WTF?

It’s a terrifying situation right now for people in Nebraska and Kansas and that’s what he tweeted?

Hopefully everyone is okay:

Trump will attempt to hold the rally on Sunday:

45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Reschedules Rally in Nebraska

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold the previously postponed rally in Greenwood, Nebraska, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT.

 

Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks in support of Charles W. Herbster.

 

Venue:

I-80 Speedway

13909 238th Street

Greenwood, NE 68366

 

Timeline of Events:

6:00AM – Parking and Line Opens

12:00PM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

2:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks

5:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

 

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

 

Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

 

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT.

And here’s a screenshot for posterity:

