Whoa. . .

Boeing announced a staggering $1.2 billion first-quarter loss moments ago on an earnings call with the CEO:

And $660 million of that was in charges related to the VC-25B program, better known as Air Force One:

Boeing said there were “higher supplier costs, higher costs to finalize technical requirements and schedule delays”:

But because of the way then-President Donald Trump negotiated the deal, Boeing will eat the $660 million loss and not taxpayers.

“Boeing CEO David Calhoun says company executives should not have agreed to former President Trump’s terms for the new Air Force One”:

Boeing, meet “Art of the Deal”:

If you recall, Trump called the guy at Boeing who agreed to the deal a “dumb son of a bitch”:

LOL:

So, will Trump get an apology now?

And thanks, Trump!

***

