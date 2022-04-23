The Houston Chronicle has a new report out titled, “Exxon’s ban on LGBTQ, Black Lives Matter flags at Houston headquarters sparks employee backlash,” but we’ll tell you right now that this headline leaves out a few things:

Namely, they’ve banned all flags representing political and social causes “which is entirely reasonable.”

No, you sensationalizing hacks, they're prohibiting the display of *all* flags that represent political and social causes, which is entirely reasonable. But you knew that. https://t.co/Pvhp0vvUSt — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) April 22, 2022

From the article: “Exxon updated company guidance on what flags can be displayed outside its offices, banning ‘external position flags’ such as PRIDE and Black Lives Matter, according to the policy seen by Bloomberg News.”

"Exxon updated company guidance on what flags can be displayed outside its offices, banning 'external position flags' such as PRIDE and Black Lives Matter, according to the policy seen by Bloomberg News." Would be useful to read the entire policy, rather than an interpretation. — Torchiest 🇾🇪 (@Torchiest) April 22, 2022

Or do libs want pro-life and NRA flags flying all across the country in front of major corporations? Because that’s where this is going:

Point being, I'm sure an anti-abortion or pro-gun-rights organization's flag would also be banned. But those aren't mentioned by Bloomberg. — Torchiest 🇾🇪 (@Torchiest) April 22, 2022

Be careful what you wish for. Sometimes we get the flags we disagree with. Let’s stick with the freedom flag that unites all of us. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/tAIaTNZhXT — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) April 23, 2022

“The updated flag protocol is intended to clarify the use of the ExxonMobil branded company flag and not intended to diminish our commitment to diversity and support for employee resource groups,” Tracey Gunnlaugsson, vice president of human resources, said in a statement. “We’re committed to keeping an open, honest, and inclusive workplace for all of our employees, and we’re saddened that any employee would think otherwise.”

Work is not your personal tumblr page. https://t.co/dmCEE0CUnL — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 22, 2022

