Elon Musk posted this side-by-side meme that compared fellow billionaire Bill Gates to Apple’s new pregnant man emoji along with the caption, “in case u need to lose a boner fast.”

Check it out:

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

Maybe when he does buy Twitter he can tell us once and for all if the platform does shadow ban?

shadow ban council reviewing tweet … pic.twitter.com/cawjtwc7CW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

Anyway, these viral text messages — since confirmed by Musk as authentic — could be the source of the squabble between the two. In the messages, Gates asks Musk to get involved with climate change philanthropy but Musk declined over Gates’ reported short position in Tesla.

“Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change,” Musk wrote:

So apparently Bill Gates hit up @elonmusk to discuss “philanthropy on climate change” but Elon asked if he still had a half billion dollar short position on $TSLA. Bill said he hasn’t closed it out, so Elon told him to get lost. No idea if this is true lol pic.twitter.com/iuHkDG3bAd — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) April 22, 2022

Musk confirmed their authenticity, suggesting “friends of friends” leaked the messages to the media:

Yeah, but I didn’t leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends. I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

And as for Musk buying Twitter, is this a reference to the book, “Barbarians at the Gate: The Fall of RJR Nabisco” on the leveraged buyout of RJR Nabisco in the 80s?

The Barbarians are at the Gate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2022

Musk followed that up with a quote from “Conan the Barbarian”:

What is best in life? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2022

***

