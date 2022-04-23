And. . . we’re dead.

Elon Musk posted this side-by-side meme that compared fellow billionaire Bill Gates to Apple’s new pregnant man emoji along with the caption, “in case u need to lose a boner fast.”

Check it out:

Maybe when he does buy Twitter he can tell us once and for all if the platform does shadow ban?

Anyway, these viral text messages — since confirmed by Musk as authentic — could be the source of the squabble between the two. In the messages, Gates asks Musk to get involved with climate change philanthropy but Musk declined over Gates’ reported short position in Tesla.

“Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change,” Musk wrote:

Musk confirmed their authenticity, suggesting “friends of friends” leaked the messages to the media:

And as for Musk buying Twitter, is this a reference to the book, “Barbarians at the Gate: The Fall of RJR Nabisco” on the leveraged buyout of RJR Nabisco in the 80s?

Musk followed that up with a quote from “Conan the Barbarian”:

