As we all know by now, the Biden administration is going to court in an attempt to revive the federal travel mask mandate:

BREAKING: CDC Tells DOJ to Reimplement Mask Mandate https://t.co/Bsz2Za7Jp6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 20, 2022

But, you see, the science says you need a mask on a plane with filtered air but no mask is required during an indoor event on the ground. Here’s the scene at Green River College in Auburn, Washington, before President Biden arrived to speak on Friday.

Do you see many masks in the crowd? We don’t:

Packed room inside the Mel Lindbloom Student Union at Green River College- awaiting President Biden’s arrival. He was scheduled to begin his remarks at 12:30p, but appears to be running behind. pic.twitter.com/oo17qGf3rZ — Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) April 22, 2022

No masks in the line to get in, too:

I’m in Auburn at Green River College where invited guests are lining up for President Biden’s appearance, expected at 12:30.

All your updates here:https://t.co/zioLV3eLXk pic.twitter.com/vHyYfZaubZ — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) April 22, 2022

Here’s another view. NO MASKS:

Crowds arrive to the Mel Lindbloom Student Union before President Joe Biden’s visit to Green River College in Auburn, Wash. on Friday morning. For updates on Biden's visit to Seattle, visit: https://t.co/Up29Gzkchk pic.twitter.com/YlZ2lV3mNN — Erika J. Schultz (@ErikaJSchultz) April 22, 2022

Well, there are a few to be fair:

Invited guests are gathered at Green River College awaiting President Biden's remarks early this afternoon. Live coverage beginning at noon on KIRO 7. pic.twitter.com/mVvtqKuwFZ — Graham Johnson (@GrahamKIRO7) April 22, 2022

This one guy stands out:

President Joe Biden talks about rising health care and prescription drug costs at Green River College in Auburn, Wash. during his two-day visit to Seattle on Friday. For more updates, visit: https://t.co/Up29Gzkchk pic.twitter.com/0MkwjZBGgv — Erika J. Schultz (@ErikaJSchultz) April 22, 2022

You can watch the president’s remarks here:

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on his recent actions to lower costs and give families more breathing room. https://t.co/617Wv2Jpzr — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 22, 2022

Earlier, the White House released this video of Vice President Kamala Harris meeting with children indoors, all maskless, of course:

The White House just released this video of Kamala Harris talking to young students about Earth Day. pic.twitter.com/TFqhxJDs3T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 22, 2022

