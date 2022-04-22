Details right now are scarce, but a man has reportedly been airlifted to the hospital after attempting to set himself on fire on the steps in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.:
DEVELOPING: @ChadPergram reports a man has set himself on fire on the steps of the Supreme Court.
— Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) April 22, 2022
Multiple streets are currently blocked off in the area:
A man also just set himself on fire on the steps of the Supreme Court & streets now blocked off @ChadPergram
— Kelly Laco (@kelly_laco) April 22, 2022
And:
On the scene at the Supreme Court where a man reportedly tried to set himself on fire. He was airlifted according to @CapitolPolice @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/vaH2AEXLxz
— Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) April 22, 2022
The U.S. Capitol Police say that whatever happened, “this is not a public safety issue”:
A medical helicopter just landed near the Capitol for a medical emergency.
This is not a public safety issue. pic.twitter.com/WmGGmlBOQY
— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 22, 2022
The city is already on edge as police search for the gunman in a mass shooting near the Edmund Burke Middle School:
DC SHOOTING: The search is on for a suspect accused of shooting multiple people in the nation’s capital, with the city’s mayor calling the situation an “active threat.” Context: Violent crime is up in the District 25 %
pic.twitter.com/X1N58WoQTp
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 22, 2022
Here’s hoping he’ll be okay:
Park Service helicopter just air lifted man to the hospital who tried to set himself on fire on the Supreme Court steps. Copter flies by the Capitol pic.twitter.com/HZp6531S7w
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 22, 2022
