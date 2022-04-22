Details right now are scarce, but a man has reportedly been airlifted to the hospital after attempting to set himself on fire on the steps in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.:

DEVELOPING: @ChadPergram reports a man has set himself on fire on the steps of the Supreme Court. — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) April 22, 2022

Multiple streets are currently blocked off in the area:

A man also just set himself on fire on the steps of the Supreme Court & streets now blocked off @ChadPergram — Kelly Laco (@kelly_laco) April 22, 2022

And:

On the scene at the Supreme Court where a man reportedly tried to set himself on fire. He was airlifted according to @CapitolPolice @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/vaH2AEXLxz — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) April 22, 2022

The U.S. Capitol Police say that whatever happened, “this is not a public safety issue”:

A medical helicopter just landed near the Capitol for a medical emergency. This is not a public safety issue. pic.twitter.com/WmGGmlBOQY — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 22, 2022

The city is already on edge as police search for the gunman in a mass shooting near the Edmund Burke Middle School:

DC SHOOTING: The search is on for a suspect accused of shooting multiple people in the nation’s capital, with the city’s mayor calling the situation an “active threat.” Context: Violent crime is up in the District 25 %

pic.twitter.com/X1N58WoQTp — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 22, 2022

Here’s hoping he’ll be okay:

Park Service helicopter just air lifted man to the hospital who tried to set himself on fire on the Supreme Court steps. Copter flies by the Capitol pic.twitter.com/HZp6531S7w — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 22, 2022

