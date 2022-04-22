Details right now are scarce, but a man has reportedly been airlifted to the hospital after attempting to set himself on fire on the steps in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.:

Multiple streets are currently blocked off in the area:

And:

The U.S. Capitol Police say that whatever happened, “this is not a public safety issue”:

The city is already on edge as police search for the gunman in a mass shooting near the Edmund Burke Middle School:

Here’s hoping he’ll be okay:

