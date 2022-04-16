IT’S OFFICIAL: Former President Donald Trump endorsed J.D. Vance for the U.S. Senate in Ohio in a statement released Friday night:

Journos are going with the Friday night news dump spin, of course:

And they’re highlighting this line from the endorsement where the former president noted that Vance, in the past, was quite the critic:

Here are some of those past statements that Trump has gotten over, apparently:

Trending

But, as Brit Hume notes, Vance “has been all-in for Trump for months”:

Vance responded to the endorsement, tweeting “I’m incredibly honored to have President Trump’s support. He was an incredible fighter for hard working Americans in the White House, he will be again, and I’ll fight for the America First Agenda in the Senate”:

Vance got the endorsement of Donald Trump Jr. as well.

“I’ve gotten to know @JDVance1 personally over the past year & I’m convinced that he’s 100% America First. The leftwing media, the Dems & the weak RINOs all HATE him because they know he stands with #MAGA. He’s the real deal folks, that’s why my dad & I are both supporting him!”:

Vance has Richard Grenell’s backing, too: “I’m in. Let’s go @JDvance1”:

The primary is in about two weeks:

Potential Vance challenger, Dem Rep. Tim Ryan, is already on the attack calling Vance a “silicon Valley elitist and a phony, and we’ll beat him come November”:

We. Shall. See:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: J.D. VanceTrump

Recommended Twitchy Video