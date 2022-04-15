Just to follow up on this story from Thursday. . .

Two puppies stolen at gunpoint in lawless Washington, D.C. https://t.co/eaYovg2d7A — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 14, 2022

. . .the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. has arrested multiple carjacking subjects and has successfully reunited one of the dogs with its owners:

“As a result of the Carjacking Task Force detectives’ investigation, “Pablo” the dog has been recovered from a residence in NE. Several arrests have been made as a result. Efforts are being made to locate the second dog, “Bruno”. This is still an active investigation”:

*Update* As a result of the Carjacking Task Force detectives' investigation, "Pablo" the dog has been recovered from a residence in NE. Several arrests have been made as a result. Efforts are being made to locate the second dog, "Bruno". This is still an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/79torRSCFI — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 15, 2022

Welcome home, Pablo:

And here’s the moment Pablo was reunited with the owners:

Pablo’s owner, Twitter user @abbysev, thanked everyone on social media for helping her story go viral:

ENDLESS THANKS to you all for spreading the word which made ALL the difference. — Abby Sev (@abbysev) April 15, 2022

And she thanked the Carjacking Unit for making the arrests:

Huge shoutout to Carjacking Unit for their work on this case and getting our boy back to us ❤️ — Abby Sev (@abbysev) April 15, 2022

Bruno, the second pup allegedly stolen by this group of carjackers, is still missing.

From Abby: “Keep the momentum up for our boy Bruno! We have so many eyes on this and remain hopeful that he’ll be returned safely to his family – please continue to share!!!”:

Keep the momentum up for our boy Bruno! We have so many eyes on this and remain hopeful that he’ll be returned safely to his family – please continue to share!!! pic.twitter.com/OSiW6KIpnt — Abby Sev (@abbysev) April 15, 2022

HELP FIND BRUNO:

MPD announced 7 arrests related to Robbery & Carjacking offenses that occurred on 4/13/22 Press Conference: https://t.co/ifqKDsymM2 Release: https://t.co/PDowkydpSt We still need the public’s assistance in locating Bruno, 1 year-old French Bulldog Call 202-727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/lGtMQXjrVb — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 15, 2022

