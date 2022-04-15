Just to follow up on this story from Thursday. . .
Two puppies stolen at gunpoint in lawless Washington, D.C. https://t.co/eaYovg2d7A
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 14, 2022
. . .the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. has arrested multiple carjacking subjects and has successfully reunited one of the dogs with its owners:
“As a result of the Carjacking Task Force detectives’ investigation, “Pablo” the dog has been recovered from a residence in NE. Several arrests have been made as a result. Efforts are being made to locate the second dog, “Bruno”. This is still an active investigation”:
*Update* As a result of the Carjacking Task Force detectives' investigation, "Pablo" the dog has been recovered from a residence in NE. Several arrests have been made as a result. Efforts are being made to locate the second dog, "Bruno". This is still an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/79torRSCFI
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 15, 2022
Welcome home, Pablo:
PABLO IS HOME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/U6CEyi8X34
— Abby Sev (@abbysev) April 15, 2022
And here’s the moment Pablo was reunited with the owners:
— Abby Sev (@abbysev) April 15, 2022
Pablo’s owner, Twitter user @abbysev, thanked everyone on social media for helping her story go viral:
ENDLESS THANKS to you all for spreading the word which made ALL the difference.
— Abby Sev (@abbysev) April 15, 2022
And she thanked the Carjacking Unit for making the arrests:
Huge shoutout to Carjacking Unit for their work on this case and getting our boy back to us ❤️
— Abby Sev (@abbysev) April 15, 2022
Bruno, the second pup allegedly stolen by this group of carjackers, is still missing.
From Abby: “Keep the momentum up for our boy Bruno! We have so many eyes on this and remain hopeful that he’ll be returned safely to his family – please continue to share!!!”:
Keep the momentum up for our boy Bruno! We have so many eyes on this and remain hopeful that he’ll be returned safely to his family – please continue to share!!! pic.twitter.com/OSiW6KIpnt
— Abby Sev (@abbysev) April 15, 2022
HELP FIND BRUNO:
MPD announced 7 arrests related to Robbery & Carjacking offenses that occurred on 4/13/22
Press Conference: https://t.co/ifqKDsymM2
Release: https://t.co/PDowkydpSt
We still need the public’s assistance in locating Bruno, 1 year-old French Bulldog
Call 202-727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/lGtMQXjrVb
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 15, 2022
