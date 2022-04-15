Just to follow up on this story from Thursday. . .

. . .the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. has arrested multiple carjacking subjects and has successfully reunited one of the dogs with its owners:

“As a result of the Carjacking Task Force detectives’ investigation, “Pablo” the dog has been recovered from a residence in NE. Several arrests have been made as a result. Efforts are being made to locate the second dog, “Bruno”. This is still an active investigation”:

Welcome home, Pablo:

Trending

And here’s the moment Pablo was reunited with the owners:

Pablo’s owner, Twitter user @abbysev, thanked everyone on social media for helping her story go viral:

And she thanked the Carjacking Unit for making the arrests:

Bruno, the second pup allegedly stolen by this group of carjackers, is still missing.

From Abby: “Keep the momentum up for our boy Bruno! We have so many eyes on this and remain hopeful that he’ll be returned safely to his family – please continue to share!!!”:

HELP FIND BRUNO:

***

Related:

Two puppies stolen at gunpoint in lawless Washington, D.C.

America, meet Percy — Dana Perino’s new puppy

No words: Bipartisan letter calls down the THUNDER on Fauci regarding cruel, taxpayer-funded experiments on puppies

WATCH: 74-year-old Florida man rescues puppy from an alligator with his bare hands

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: D.C. PolicePablo

Recommended Twitchy Video