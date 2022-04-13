Here we go again. . .

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the CDC will extend the travel mask mandate for two week as the agency monitors the rise in Covid cases in parts of the country:

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP Source: CDC to extend travel mask mandate for two weeks to monitor uptick in COVID-19 cases. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 13, 2022

Ah, so close! The mandate was supposed to expire on April 18:

BREAKING: The Biden administration will extend for two weeks the nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to a person familiar with the matter. The order was initially set to expire on April 18.https://t.co/c9DMPuxZZh — The Associated Press (@AP) April 13, 2022

The new date for the mandate to end will be May 3, unless they extend it again. From the Associated Press:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set to extend the order, which was to expire on April 18, by two weeks to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country. The move was being made out of abundance of caution, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the CDC’s action. The requirement will now extend through May 3, 2022.

What is it with the CDC and the magic time frame of two weeks? “We’ve seen this play before,” tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz. “Enough with the mandates!”:

We’ve seen this play before. “Two weeks to slow the spread.” Enough with the mandates! https://t.co/ppDZLvpyMz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 13, 2022

We fear this is exactly what will happen

“Two weeks. Then two more weeks. Then just a few more weeks. Wash. Rinse. Repat.”

Two weeks. Then two more weeks. Then just a few more weeks. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. https://t.co/Sn7y43G036 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 13, 2022

And then we’ll have the masking in place for the foreseeable future:

The last time the CDC said two weeks, it was two years. https://t.co/BvRuDvgUcV — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) April 13, 2022

Good. Let them lose big in November:

This won’t help the Democrats’ polling https://t.co/Et6LefT0s4 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 13, 2022

***

