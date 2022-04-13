Multiple media outlets are reporting that alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James was arrested on Wednesday by patrol cops in New York City’s East Village.

ABC News:

New York Times:

NBC News:

Trending

Cheddar’s Ken Buffa tweeted this video that reportedly shows James being taken into custody:

The NYPD will give a briefing shortly:

And surveillance footage has since surfaced of James entering the subway system at around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday:

We’ll keep you posted:

***

Related:

Touré very upset by the Brooklyn subway mass shooting after suspect is identified as a black male

Source says Brooklyn subway attack being treated as terrorism; Story ‘will be gone by the end of the week’

Wait … WHAT?! There were NO working cameras at Brooklyn subway station during mass shooting and THAT’S not weird or anything

REPORT: Shooting in Brooklyn subway station leaves multiple victims, authorities find undetonated explosives

NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ explanation for continued masking of toddlers doesn’t sound much like science

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video