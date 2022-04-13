Multiple media outlets are reporting that alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James was arrested on Wednesday by patrol cops in New York City’s East Village.

ABC News:

#BREAKING: Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James was arrested by patrol cops in the east village, three law enforcement officials tell CNN. https://t.co/woiXju5rwc https://t.co/OycLTT7n9z — WICS ABC 20 (@wics_abc20) April 13, 2022

New York Times:

Citing a law enforcement official, the @nytimes reports Frank James "was apprehended in the East Village." https://t.co/mzsN5wR9Ve — David Gura (@davidgura) April 13, 2022

NBC News:

BREAKING: Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James was arrested by patrol cops in the East Village neighborhood of New York on Wednesday. https://t.co/CcriLGjQJn — WPSD Local 6 (@WPSDLocal6) April 13, 2022

Cheddar’s Ken Buffa tweeted this video that reportedly shows James being taken into custody:

NEW: Police sources also shared this video with me. Origin unknown. Appears to be Frank James being taken by police. (Still working on origin of video) pic.twitter.com/7jyMMsacBV — Ken Buffa (@KenBuffa) April 13, 2022

The NYPD will give a briefing shortly:

#HappeningSoon: A briefing in regard to this yesterday’s shooting in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/ebNRKiXlhW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2022

And surveillance footage has since surfaced of James entering the subway system at around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday:

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the moment suspect Frank James entered the Kings Highway subway station around 6, Tuesday morning. https://t.co/Rus2dnOuLr https://t.co/tWqUT53mbs pic.twitter.com/LtSPORYMkY — myles miller (@MylesMill) April 13, 2022

