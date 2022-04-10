‘Hiding in plain sight’: Texts and emails show how Hunter Biden covered family expenses

Posted at 9:44 pm on April 10, 2022 by Greg Pollowitz

The New York Post has a new report out on how text messages and emails from Hunter Biden show how he used a portion of the millions of dollars he earned from his shady deals trading on his father’s name to pay the Biden family’s expenses:

From the New York Post:

The expenses are spelled out in an email to Hunter from business partner Eric Schwerin from June 5, 2010, entitled “JRB Bills.” They concerned the upkeep of Joe Biden’s palatial lakefront home in the wealthy Greenville enclave of Wilmington, Del. JRB are President Biden’s initials.

There were $1,239 in repairs to an air conditioner at “mom-mom’s cottage,” and another $1,475 to a painter for “back wall and columns at the lake house.” There was also another $2,600 for fixing up a “stone retaining wall at the lake” and $475 “for shutters.”

It’s not really a surprise though:

The corruption was just “hiding in plain sight” all along:

“Translation: corruption paid for Biden family lifestyle”:

And let’s not forget this anecdote about the accidental payment of $25,000 to an escort:

In another message from Hunter to his daughter Naomi, the president’s son complained about having to give half of his salry to “Pop”:

Boy, it would’ve been nice if this had come out before the election, right? RIGHT?

Some libs are pushing back on the article and arguing that Hunter did nothing wrong:

Um, no. That’s not how it works:

Tick tock, Mr. President. Tick. Tock.

***

 


ADVERTISEMENT


