The New York Post has a new report out on how text messages and emails from Hunter Biden show how he used a portion of the millions of dollars he earned from his shady deals trading on his father’s name to pay the Biden family’s expenses:

Hunter Biden frequently covered family expenses, texts reveal https://t.co/lncykoijd5 pic.twitter.com/mH31DHgNoN — New York Post (@nypost) April 9, 2022

From the New York Post:

The expenses are spelled out in an email to Hunter from business partner Eric Schwerin from June 5, 2010, entitled “JRB Bills.” They concerned the upkeep of Joe Biden’s palatial lakefront home in the wealthy Greenville enclave of Wilmington, Del. JRB are President Biden’s initials. There were $1,239 in repairs to an air conditioner at “mom-mom’s cottage,” and another $1,475 to a painter for “back wall and columns at the lake house.” There was also another $2,600 for fixing up a “stone retaining wall at the lake” and $475 “for shutters.”

It’s not really a surprise though:

The corruption was just “hiding in plain sight” all along:

Hiding in plain sight. https://t.co/wWyYhsgXP9 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 10, 2022

“Translation: corruption paid for Biden family lifestyle”:

Translation: corruption paid for Biden family lifestyle https://t.co/aEqxOxbT37 — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) April 9, 2022

And let’s not forget this anecdote about the accidental payment of $25,000 to an escort:

"during a drug and alcohol binge in Los Angeles, Hunter Biden accidentally transferred around $25,000 to an escort named “Gulnora.” He was immediately visited by the Secret Service — suggesting that the money came from a joint account with his father."

https://t.co/oQHCUM247j — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 10, 2022

In another message from Hunter to his daughter Naomi, the president’s son complained about having to give half of his salry to “Pop”:

HUNTER BIDEN: "Don't worry, unlike Pop, I won't make you give me half your salary." https://t.co/ov73LzvLIy — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) April 10, 2022

Boy, it would’ve been nice if this had come out before the election, right? RIGHT?

And I’m sure this was all dutifully reported on Joe’s financial disclosure forms? — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 9, 2022

Some libs are pushing back on the article and arguing that Hunter did nothing wrong:

As if it’s not normal for family members to help each other financially? — Amy Fried 🌻🇺🇦 (@ASFried) April 10, 2022

Um, no. That’s not how it works:

Not from monies gained peddling political influence with foreign entities, including Chinese businesses with direct links to the CCP. https://t.co/BeoikYdZ3K — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 10, 2022

Tick tock, Mr. President. Tick. Tock.

