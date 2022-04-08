Boom.

Donald Trump has won — again — this time over a Bill de Blasio era order that attempted to cancel the Trump Org’s contract to run the Ferry Point Park golf course in the Bronx:

Judge rules NYC illegally canceled Trump's contract to run Bronx golf course https://t.co/XYiK2nihry pic.twitter.com/sY7JQFLHmT — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2022

From the New York Post:

“De Blasio did this for his own political theater,” Eric Trump said. “He wasted tremendous amounts of time and city resources on his own vendetta. He is a disgrace to New York and everyone is glad he is gone.” Eric Trump said he was on his way to the Bronx to congratulate the staff — 150 people who would have been out of work all winter had the restaurant been shut down for the winter as the other operator would have done. The Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course is now open but was closed for the winter to let the grasses “rest” and maintain the course in the manner approved by the golf great.

If you recall, then-Mayor de Blasio ordered the city to cancel Trump contracts for the course, the iconic Central Park carousel and two ice rinks in the city in the aftermath of the January 6 protest and riot at the U.S. Capitol:

Do you mean to tell us that de Blasio giving the contract to a “homeless shelter provider with a checkered past” didn’t work out well for the city?

BREAKING: Judge vacates city order to push the Trump Org. from the Ferry Point Park golf course it operates in The Bronx, more than a year after @BilldeBlasio pulled the contract — and gave it to a homeless shelter provider with a checkered past. Story TK https://t.co/xTBMnxONFH — claudia irizarry aponte (@clauirizarry) April 8, 2022

Trump had won an earlier court victory, too:

This shouldn't come as a surprise if you've been following @THECITYNY's reporting w/ @katie_honan for the last few months. In November, the same judge granted the Trump Org an injunction and found it was likely to prevail on the merits of the case. https://t.co/ktkLB9Atyd — claudia irizarry aponte (@clauirizarry) April 8, 2022

***

