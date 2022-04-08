In response to conservative Amber Athey getting fired from her radio gig at WMAL DC by Cumulus Media after she joked that Vice President Kamala Harris’ brown suit that she wore to the State of the Union looked like a UPS uniform. . .

. . .the popular meme account @PapiTrumpo posted this hilarious video of the vice president driving a UPS truck. Have a watch:

Now, compare this to the STOU outfit. You be the judge.

From the White House Flickr account:

Oh, and *please* stop sending it to Amber. She’s seen it LOL:

***

