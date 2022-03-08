With everything else going on in the news yesterday, it was pretty easy to miss this major new development in Florida. . .

Strawberry shortcake is now the official dessert of the state of Florida:

Gov. DeSantis Designates Strawberry Shortcake as the Official Dessert of Florida https://t.co/kzNDVGa61U — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 7, 2022

Florida readers: Your thoughts?

And we expect this prediction will hold true:

libs next week: “why strawberry shortcake is the desert of white supremacists” https://t.co/toRtYD6hx3 — Besoin De Clarté (@SelfOverDogma) March 7, 2022

It all makes perfect sense now!

Strawberries are red & the Nazi flag is red, so DeSantis is basically supporting Nazis by making strawberry shortcake the official cake of Florida.@NikkiFried I found something for you to get mad about. https://t.co/EuWv7sQ5QW — The American Truth (@17AmericanTruth) March 7, 2022

For those that don’t know, strawberries are a major crop in the state:

Strawberry farmer along I-4 must have made a large donation recently. https://t.co/cI1aOLCoBP — Regmyster (@regmyster1) March 7, 2022

But many, many folks weren’t happy with DeSantis over the choice:

Since it's DeathSantis, the dessert should either be the Mini-Twinkie or Bullsh*t-Creme Pie. https://t.co/UrqwL7blgL — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) March 8, 2022

And he’s being accused of stealing the dessert from Philadelphia:

Ron attempts another not so original steal.

The recipe was popularized by Eliza Leslie of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in The lady's receipt-book (1847). https://t.co/4JhvWmCFmx — Maybelater (@Oneofthem02) March 7, 2022

And *is* strawberry shortcake really the signature dessert in the state?

Come on man You could've done better than this WRONG DAY for it too One of my few criticism of this man 😂 Strawberry shortcake 😂😂 https://t.co/tI6nIUgaeT — Ring Master Rattle (@RingMasterRa33) March 7, 2022

Key Lim Pie folks would like a word:

Of course. Everyone thinks of strawberry shortcake when they think of Florida.🤦‍♀️ Does he know that there's a dessert specifically named for the keys? — JipseeCat (@JipseeCat) March 7, 2022

“Key Lime Pie forever”:

Even his supporters think he’s wrong on this one:

Definitely his first mistake as a governor. It should and always be key lime pie https://t.co/l5uZC2jgjV — Frank the tank #KAGA (@huerfanit77) March 7, 2022

This Miami-based editor agrees. Key Lime Pie for the win:

Nope, it will always be Key Lime Pie. Just ask the Keys. https://t.co/BMsj0pUOFu — Pitbull4me 🌻🇺🇦🐶🌊 (@Pitbull4me2) March 7, 2022

Did he go too far?

an insult to key lime pie #removeron NOW https://t.co/4mpiKVr3ub — miso (@misotexts) March 7, 2022

Exactly. This is way too important for an executive order. Put it on the ballot!

Shouldn't the Florida voters decide this sort of thing? https://t.co/LewjWn2Gf3 — (sigh) (@keyfobz) March 8, 2022

***

