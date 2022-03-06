Axios’s Jonathan Swan said this morning during an interview on Fox News Sunday that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “was pleading with the United States and the Germans to shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline” when he interviewed him last year and that Swan is “old enough to remember being told…it couldn’t be done.”

But –SURPRISE — “We’ve learned in the last two weeks, oh, actually it could be done.”

Axios's Jonathan Swan: Zelensky "was pleading with the United States and the Germans to shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. I'm old enough to remember being told…it couldn't be done." "We've learned in the last two weeks, oh, actually it could be done." pic.twitter.com/tsQRkTDTNW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2022

From the transcript:

SHANNON BREAM: Yes, and, Jonathan, to the point about Secretary Buttigieg, I mean he said this week something to the effect of, we can’t be chasing permanent solutions to these short-term problems. And so for a lot of people that sparks the question, well, why don’t we want a permanent solution so we don’t — the world find itself in this position again? JONATHAN SWAN, AXIOS NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER: Well, this — this just happened on multiple fronts where the climate agenda runs into another agenda. In this — in this instance it’s a national security agenda. I’m old enough to remember a year ago, I went to Kyiv. I interviewed President Zelenskyy. I interviewed him again in the spring. He was pleading with the United States and the Germans to shut down the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. I’m old enough to remember being told by the U.S. and the Germans it couldn’t be done, that it was already completed, that it was essential so that the U.S. and the Germans could cooperate on climate change. And we’ve learned in the last two weeks, oh, actually, it could be done. And you make choices. And these are competing priorities running headlong into each other.

Swan added (not shown in the clip) that he’s “been stunned at how European foreign policy has done a complete 180 in the last three weeks.”

And here’s Sen. Ted Cruz hammering Dems who were hesitant to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“Dems knew my Nord Stream 2 sanctions would work. They filibustered them because they cared more about protecting Biden from embarrassment than protecting Ukraine from Putin”:

And everyone knew it the whole time. Dems knew my Nord Stream 2 sanctions would work. They filibustered them because they cared more about protecting Biden from embarrassment than protecting Ukraine from Putin. https://t.co/2wfgR9Fkbv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 6, 2022

