South Dakota Dem Ryan Ryder has ended his candidacy for the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives over old tweets, one where he fantasized about murdering his opponent and another where he, um, talked about masturbating to a photo of Gov. Kristi Noem:

At the request of the South Dakota Democratic Party, Ryan Ryder is withdrawing his candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives.https://t.co/XfRa35yxdV — SD Democratic Party (@SoDakDems) March 3, 2022

South Dakota Dems released a statement that these old tweets “do not live up to the values of the South Dakota Democratic Party:

Sioux Falls, SD – At the request of the South Dakota Democratic Party, Ryan Ryder is withdrawing his candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives. “The South Dakota Democratic Party has determined it is not appropriate for Mr. Ryder to continue in this race and requested that he end his candidacy, which he has agreed to,” said Executive Director Berk Ehrmantraut. “These statements from Mr. Ryder do not live up to the values of the South Dakota Democratic Party, and we do not support this type of language,” said SDDP Chair Randy Seiler.

Ryan, however, call the old tweets a “poor attempt at sarcastic humor” and recognized “that they appear to cross a line”:

Ryan Ryder is dropping out of the race for South Dakota’s lone congressional seat. Here’s a statement: pic.twitter.com/0q68lhd0RY — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) March 3, 2022

Oh, well. He is an attorney. Maybe CNN will hire him alongside Jeffrey Toobin?

SOUTH DAKOTA. Attorney Ryan Ryder (D) ended his run vs US Rep Dusty Johnson (R) after just one day, after old tweets surfaced in which he fantasized about creating a cartoon video of killing Johnson’s family, and another alluding to his masturbating to a photo of Gov Kristi Noem. — Politics1.com 🇺🇦 (@Politics1com) March 6, 2022

Here’s the gist of the now-deleted tweet on Gov. Noem, via The Daily Beast:

Ryder also commented on a tweet showing Gov. Kristi Noem in a typical pose: carrying a flag while riding a horse. He criticized her spokesman, Ian Fury, for posting it, sarcastically saying it was something he could masturbate to while believing “any load of crap he throws my way.”

Good riddance.

