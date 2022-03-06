You know things are bad for the Biden administration when it’s journos who are calling them out for not sanctioning Russia’s energy industry.

From ABC’s Jonathan Karl:

ABC's Jonathan Karl on Biden's refusal to sanction Russia's oil and gas industry: "It's extraordinary…to sanction everything but the thing that drives their economy" pic.twitter.com/iNloUghfCS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2022

Transcript:

Jonathan Karl: Back to the key issue here, which is the question of banning the import of oil and gas from Russia. It is not insignificant. We actually take in more petroleum from Russia than we do from Saudi Arabia. So the ban will result in and it also obviously affects the world’s supply as well. So you’ll see oil go from $100 a barrel to $150, maybe $200 a barrel. But it’s extraordinary, George, for all of the sanctions that have been imposed and they have been unprecedented on Russia to sanction everything but the thing that drives their economy Chris Christie: John McCain used to say that Russia was a gas station masquerading as a country, and it was a great line. That’s all they have.

Well, here’s one theory:

He's a bad president … that's whay https://t.co/aFMa2YU671 — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) March 6, 2022

And maybe it’s the actual plan after all?

It's not extraordinary

Putin won't help Biden

Sell us out to the Mullahs

With the garbage #IranDeal

If he hammers their energy sectorhttps://t.co/UjYmWBiXiG — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 6, 2022

But Secretary of State Tony Blinken did say this morning as well that there are “active discussions” underway with European nations on sanctions:

Secretary of State Blinken tells Meet The Press: “We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries.” — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) March 6, 2022

No rush!

U.S. in 'active' talks with allies about banning Russian oil imports, Sec. of State Antony Blinken says The Biden administration is under growing bipartisan pressure to ban Russian oil imports, even as prices rise at the gas pump.https://t.co/75080x9tLi pic.twitter.com/dsvPcrKdIM — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 6, 2022

***

Related:

Ted Cruz HAMMERS Dems over their hesitancy to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Jen Psaki sets new contradiction record explaining reasons Biden opposes Russia oil sanctions (Pelosi disagrees, BTW)

As Biden continues to dither on Russian oil sanctions, what happened to the ‘No blood for oil!’ crowd?

White House says sanctions not designed to disrupt the current flow of energy from Russia to the world

Recommended Twitchy Video