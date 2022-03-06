Back when he was a candidate and running for office, Joe Biden talked about the importance of keeping human rights “at the core of our engagement with the world–not the periphery” and that he would, as president, “hold accountable Saudi Arabia, China, and every nation that violates the human rights of their citizens”:

Human rights should be at the core of our engagement with the world–not the periphery. As president, Joe Biden will hold accountable Saudi Arabia, China, and every nation that violates the human rights of their citizens. #DemDebate — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 21, 2019

But that was then, this is now.

Via Axios, apparently, President Biden is planning a trip to Saudi Arabia to beg them to pump more oil:

🚨 🚨 scoops -> President Biden’s advisers are discussing a possible visit to Saudi Arabia this spring to help repair relations and convince the Kingdom to pump more oil, Axios has learned. https://t.co/Xfzl57agv8 — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) March 6, 2022

From Axios:

Why it matters: A hat-in-hand trip would illustrate the gravity of the global energy crisis driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden has chastised Saudi Arabia, and the CIA believes its de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was involved in the dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Exit question: Will Joe Biden touch the orb?

The glowing Saudi Orb at the center of a photo with President Trump became an instant social-media celebrity. Then it took an unlikely journey into diplomatic obscurity. https://t.co/AUk7ycfI4X — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 5, 2020

Unbelievable. With all the oil and gas we have in the U.S. and Canada, Biden is cozying up to Venezuela, Iran. . .

Biden is determined to aid tyrants and sacrifice national security by sabotaging American production. He’ll sanction American energy by not from Putin, not from Maduro. These are steps you take of you want to hurt, not help, Ukraine or anywhere else. https://t.co/ym9MKS4uy2 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2022

. . .and now Saudi Arabia?

I don't even understand the logic of preferring getting the oil from Venezuela, Iran, and Saudi Arabia instead of Alaska or Texas. It doesn't change the amount of oil being used. — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) March 6, 2022

Meanwhile, oil prices are near $140 a barrel right now in Asia:

Brent crude rips through the ceiling out of the gates. Prices near $140 early Monday in Asia pic.twitter.com/cy7QiLpfdQ — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) March 6, 2022

