Back when he was a candidate and running for office, Joe Biden talked about the importance of keeping human rights “at the core of our engagement with the world–not the periphery” and that he would, as president, “hold accountable Saudi Arabia, China, and every nation that violates the human rights of their citizens”:

But that was then, this is now.

Via Axios, apparently, President Biden is planning a trip to Saudi Arabia to beg them to pump more oil:

From Axios:

Why it matters: A hat-in-hand trip would illustrate the gravity of the global energy crisis driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden has chastised Saudi Arabia, and the CIA believes its de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was involved in the dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Exit question: Will Joe Biden touch the orb?

Unbelievable. With all the oil and gas we have in the U.S. and Canada, Biden is cozying up to Venezuela, Iran. . .

. . .and now Saudi Arabia?

Meanwhile, oil prices are near $140 a barrel right now in Asia:

