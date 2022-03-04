Amazing.

Former President Trump was captured talking to golfer John Daly on speakerphone about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Highlights:

* Trump told Daly he threatened to “hit” Moscow if Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine

* Trump predicted China will take out Taiwan next

Have a watch:

Transcript:

Donald Trump: “They’re all saying, ‘Oh, he’s a nuclear power.’ It’s like they’re afraid of him. You know, he was a friend of mine. I got along great with him. I say, ‘Vladimir, you do it, we’re hitting Moscow.’ I said, ‘We’re going to hit Moscow.’ And he sort of believed me, like 5%, 10%. That’s all you need. He never did it during my time, John, you know. They’re all talking about it.”

John Daly: “No it’s funny.”

Trump: “Why didn’t he do this during the last four years? Because he knew he couldn’t.”

John Daly:” It’s funny how Xi didn’t bother you either.”

Donald Trump: “Yeah, no, Xi didn’t bother me. And I told him the same thing. You — that’ll be next. You know, that’s going toe next. Taiwan will be next. You won’t have any computer chips. They’ll blow them off the face of the Earth. You won’t have a country.”

***

