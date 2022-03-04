Does President Joe Biden ever stop embellishing his background? Apparently not.

This is really, really stretching the definition of what a “professor” is because Biden taught no classes during the three years or so he was affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania.

Have a watch, via his interview today with podcaster Heather Cox Richardson:

Biden says he “really enjoyed teaching” when he was a “professor” at the University of Pennsylvania. Biden was paid $1 million, but never taught a single class. pic.twitter.com/vR2xzdOlDe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2022

Transcript:

Joe Biden: “You make me miss being a professor at Penn. When I left the Vice Presidency, I had a chance to do a number of things. But I took a professorship at the University of Pennsylvania on presidential politics and history. So I envy you. Heather Cox Richardson” Isn’t it exciting to be part of this suite of American history?” Joe Biden: “No, it is. But it’s also I really enjoyed teaching and writing.”

Now, don’t take our word for it. Here’s what The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote about Biden’s job back in 2019:

WASHINGTON — What did the University of Pennsylvania get for the more than $900,000 it has paid Joe Biden? The former vice president collected $371,159 in 2017 plus $540,484 in 2018 and early 2019 for a vaguely defined role that involved no regular classes and around a dozen public appearances on campus, mostly in big, ticketed events.

And:

His public appearances over that two-year stretch included three Q-and-As with Penn president Amy Gutmann, panel discussions on immigration and cancer, a talk about his book, a lecture to a Wharton class, and public conversations with former Mexico President Felipe Calderon and former United Kingdom Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, according to a tally by the student newspaper, the Daily Pennsylvanian. Those events, of course, don’t include more private work Biden may have done on the school’s behalf.

So, not an actual professor by any sane definition of the word.

You can watch the entire interview here:

