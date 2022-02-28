Over the weekend, Germany reversed decades of policy toward Russia and announced a major increase in defense spending:

Germany said it will boost defense spending above 2% of GDP in response to the Ukraine war, following years of contention with the U.S. over military budgets https://t.co/P581toUcj0 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 27, 2022

This was a *very* big deal:

I think I have never seen this before: #Scholz just dismantled almost every SPD policy towards Russia over the past 3 decades in one speech. — Christian Odendahl (@COdendahl) February 27, 2022

This means Germany will now spend above the NATO target of 2%:

Putin didn't count on this. Europe's largest economy will abruptly increase its annual defense spending *above* the #NATO target of 2%/GDP. "What needs to be done to keep the peace will be done," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tells parliament, "and Germany will do its bit." pic.twitter.com/UNDmJePIrA — Teri Schultz (@terischultz) February 27, 2022

Welcome to the party, pal:

In days Germany has gone from being the most wobbly of allies to full partner: gas pipeline suspension, supporter of tough eco sanctions, providing arms to Ukraine, now increasing its own military spending. All critical to the crisis & beyond. Kudos to the new chancellor & govt. — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) February 27, 2022

Germany will also deliver lethal arms to Ukraine and they’ve pledged to build two new LNG terminal so the country won’t have to rely on Russian gas:

For those with whiplash, some of the changes to German foreign & security policy in the last week: – de facto death of Nord Stream 2

– substantial arms deliveries to Ukraine, directly and via 3rd countries

– €100bn investment in armed forces & commitment to 2% NATO goal (1/2) — Tom Nuttall (@tom_nuttall) February 27, 2022

– pledge to build two LNG terminals and build up strategic energy reserves

– commitment to ejection of some Russian banks from SWIFT

– probable end of last remaining SPD illusions on Russia, including public disavowals of Schröder (2/) — Tom Nuttall (@tom_nuttall) February 27, 2022

In other words, Germany is doing what then President Trump said they should do:

Finally doing what they resisted doing when a certain US president pushed the idea…https://t.co/avqHPb9PTp — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 27, 2022

Orange man good!

Remember when Trump repeatedly called for moves like this to guard against Russia, and the propaganda press and other Democrats pushed a narrative that this meant he was anti-NATO? https://t.co/Z7OkLJQkLC — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 27, 2022

***

Recommended Twitchy Video