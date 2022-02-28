Over the weekend, Germany reversed decades of policy toward Russia and announced a major increase in defense spending:

This was a *very* big deal:

This means Germany will now spend above the NATO target of 2%:

Welcome to the party, pal:

Germany will also deliver lethal arms to Ukraine and they’ve pledged to build two new LNG terminal so the country won’t have to rely on Russian gas:

In other words, Germany is doing what then President Trump said they should do:

Orange man good!

***

