Soon-to-be-former Rep. Adama Kinzinger followed up his call for a U.S. led no-fly zone over Ukraine with this hot-take that Russia is a “paper tiger” and we should call Vladimir Putin’s bluff over the possible use of nuclear weapons:

I hope now people are starting to realize that Russia is a paper tiger. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) February 27, 2022

Louise Mensch quickly agreed with him:

Hell yeah sir. Pathetic. They went to war without a plan. — Louise Mensch 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@LouiseMensch) February 27, 2022

And then he quote-tweeted her to show everyone just how serious a person he really is:

This breathlessness over nukes is mind blowing. We used to call his bluff. This is the Soviet Cold War play to make the public fear Russia. https://t.co/uS3f4jUyV4 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) February 27, 2022

This is where we are right now:

Louise Mensch — Max (@MaxNordau) February 27, 2022

Oh, it will get worse:

Retweeting and engaging with Louise Mensch. Adam Kinzinger has reached rock bottom. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this. https://t.co/oKrv00W9Oq — John Tremain (@johnntremain) February 27, 2022

This also doesn’t fit with what they’ve been saying about Russia during the past 5 years:

These people spent years telling us Putin and Russia were the greatest threat in the world. pic.twitter.com/DkN021g3VB — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) February 27, 2022

Anyway, people are taking the Putin threat seriously, like Sen. Marco Rubio:

It’s a mistake to view #Putin threats are just posturing If they find themselves losing in a conventional war #Russia military doctrine calls for escalation to force negotiations by using non-strategic short-range missiles,artillery shells & land mines with nuclear warheads. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 27, 2022

And here’s former NSA Director James Clapper:

Ex-spy chief Clapper: "I don’t mean to hyperventilate over this, but the Russians do have a different attitude about the use of nuclear weapons than we do .. they are quicker, at least doctrinally, to resort to the use of tactical nuclear weapons if things go bad conventionally" pic.twitter.com/xd43uBLUuD — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) February 27, 2022

So, the past 75 years were just a bluff?

Kinzinger believes mutually assured destruction was just a bluff and not doctrine that ruled the post-WW2 order? https://t.co/6QCmmwu53Y — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 27, 2022

We can only hope:

I hope no one in power thinks like Kinzinger. https://t.co/OCHdwqLh6z — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 27, 2022

***

Recommended Twitchy Video