Soon-to-be-former Rep. Adama Kinzinger followed up his call for a U.S. led no-fly zone over Ukraine with this hot-take that Russia is a “paper tiger” and we should call Vladimir Putin’s bluff over the possible use of nuclear weapons:

Louise Mensch quickly agreed with him:

And then he quote-tweeted her to show everyone just how serious a person he really is:

Trending

This is where we are right now:

Oh, it will get worse:

This also doesn’t fit with what they’ve been saying about Russia during the past 5 years:

Anyway, people are taking the Putin threat seriously, like Sen. Marco Rubio:

And here’s former NSA Director James Clapper:

So, the past 75 years were just a bluff?

We can only hope:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam Kinzinger

Recommended Twitchy Video