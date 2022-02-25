Soon-to-be-former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger is calling for a U.S. led no-fly zone over Ukraine to “disrupt Russia’s air ops” and “give the heroic Ukrainians a fair fight”:

“We own the skies” and “Russia cannot hold a candle to our air power,” he tweeted:

Who’s ready for World War III?

Trending

Because that’s where this could go and fast:

Maybe Adam forgot Russia has all those nuclear weapons?

And we’ll point out that Kinzinger is amplifying this story on the “Ghost of Kyiv” that the mil-blogger site Task & Purpose called “in all likelihood a work of fiction”:

The Biden administration won’t even sanction Russia’s energy section as it might increase gas prices at home, so we doubt he’d risk nuclear war over Ukraine:

And he can’t leave Congress soon enough:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video