Soon-to-be-former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger is calling for a U.S. led no-fly zone over Ukraine to “disrupt Russia’s air ops” and “give the heroic Ukrainians a fair fight”:

1) The fate of #Ukraine is being decided tonight, but also the fate of the west. Declare a #NoFlyZone over Ukraine at the invitation of their sovereign govt. Disrupt Russias air ops to give the heroic Ukrainians a fair fight. It’s now, or later. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) February 25, 2022

“We own the skies” and “Russia cannot hold a candle to our air power,” he tweeted:

2) History teaches that taking a stand is inevitable and gets more costly with time. We own the skies, Russia cannot hold a candle to our Air power. Do this. Putin is too dangerous to hope he is satisfied with “just Ukraine.” — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) February 25, 2022

Who’s ready for World War III?

This is so ill-concieved, I have trouble seeing it as anything but silly. https://t.co/i9XRyWwzuI — David Solimini (@CommsDirector) February 26, 2022

Because that’s where this could go and fast:

A US led no fly zone over Ukraine starts an air war with Russia and would almost certainly lead to Russian missile strikes on soft NATO targets. Then our goal becomes regime changes in Moscow and it gets deep fast. — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) February 26, 2022

Maybe Adam forgot Russia has all those nuclear weapons?

Honor and arm the Ukrainians, sanction the Russians, but the only way "the fate of the West" could be decided tonight is if we recklessly entered an escalatory spiral with a nuclear power with no plan for getting out:https://t.co/kOMZF5q853 — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) February 26, 2022

And we’ll point out that Kinzinger is amplifying this story on the “Ghost of Kyiv” that the mil-blogger site Task & Purpose called “in all likelihood a work of fiction”:

To the #ghostofkyiv we raise a glass. Here is to even more! https://t.co/7LLRtKq7lo — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) February 25, 2022

The Biden administration won’t even sanction Russia’s energy section as it might increase gas prices at home, so we doubt he’d risk nuclear war over Ukraine:

How about we just try sanctioning Russia's energy sector before, you know, starting World War 3? https://t.co/DzRs3Avicn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 26, 2022

And he can’t leave Congress soon enough:

Explaining this for the slow crowd, enforcing a "no fly zone" would entail shooting down Russian planes and the start of WW3. The fact that US foreign policy leaders are this stupid, is why we are in this mess to begin with. https://t.co/vLOT0Nmkk8 — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) February 26, 2022

