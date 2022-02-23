Welp.

A federal grand jury looking into Hunter Biden’s finances heard testimony from an ex-girlfriend of the president’s son on Tuesday:

Ex-girlfriend tells Hunter Biden grand jury about lavish spending https://t.co/mHEgpHBdJi pic.twitter.com/mraPCWCqDv — New York Post (@nypost) February 23, 2022

This ex-girlfriend goes by the name “Weed Slut 420” online and she is PISSED:

So two of the witnesses to testify in the grand jury so far are a stripper Hunter has a baby with and an ex girlfriend who goes by “weed slut 420” online. https://t.co/YuMC9Mj9aP — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 23, 2022

It’s happening!

This grand jury has already heard testimony from the mother of Hunter’s out-of-wedlock daughter, who, as you might imagine, is also angry with the president’s son:

Hunter Biden's baby mama Lunden Roberts testifies before a federal grand jury investigating his murky finances and deals with China in top-secret three-year probe. Read more about Hunter’s deadbeat dad antics in #LaptopFromHell https://t.co/tLkoSTNcif https://t.co/6xCyDoFYLD — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 16, 2022

Pro tip: Don’t piss off the women in your life if you’re doing crimes:

The grand jury probing Hunter Biden’s business dealings heard nearly 5 hours of secret testimony from ex-squeeze Zoe Kestan, aka @weed_slut_420, who’s furious she got dumped after urging him to get off drugs ⁦@nypost⁩ https://t.co/fyA2JwBORh — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 22, 2022

The mother of Hunter Biden's child is reportedly the latest to testify in a grand jury on his finances. https://t.co/No2eNpUN2z She may be the ultimate hostile witness for Hunter given their history. https://t.co/SUQMj1nq7O — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 16, 2022

And we eagerly await coverage of this in the national media:

For years, President Biden and a unified media front have dismissed or downplayed allegations against Hunter Biden on influence peddling and possible tax violations. It is getting more and more difficult to spin out of this scandal. https://t.co/g9Yyb2vHsM — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 22, 2022

Because it’s not going away:

…For a "non-story," there is a curious line of people giving testimony before a grand jury on Hunter's spending habits. https://t.co/imUZqOb4aV — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 22, 2022

Right?

…Once again, I fail to see how Attorney General Garland has not appointed a special counsel given the references to President Biden's own finances in some of these accounts. https://t.co/3f9JqyRq8G — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 22, 2022

