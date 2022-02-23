Welp.

A federal grand jury looking into Hunter Biden’s finances heard testimony from an ex-girlfriend of the president’s son on Tuesday:

This ex-girlfriend goes by the name “Weed Slut 420” online and she is PISSED:

It’s happening!

This grand jury has already heard testimony from the mother of Hunter’s out-of-wedlock daughter, who, as you might imagine, is also angry with the president’s son:

Pro tip: Don’t piss off the women in your life if you’re doing crimes:

And we eagerly await coverage of this in the national media:

Because it’s not going away:

Right?

