Wow.
According to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, “97.9% of the prosecutors in the L.A. County DA office union (ADDA) have voted YES to support the recall of their boss, L.A. District AttorneyGeorge Gascón”:
NEW: 97.9% of prosecutors in the L.A. County DA office union (ADDA) have voted YES to support the recall of their boss, L.A. District Attorney George Gascon. The union reports 88.3% voter participation amongst its 672 members, which they say is the highest turnout ever. @FoxNews
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 22, 2022
Is that a big number? It seems like a big number to us:
I became a lawyer because I’m bad at math, but this seems like a high number. https://t.co/DeIaDJ1xrf
— Mark R. Weaver (@MarkRWeaver) February 23, 2022
Imagine coming to work and knowing nearly everyone in the office wants you gone?
This is a pretty extraordinary number. @GeorgeGascon's own prosecutors in LA want him out of office. https://t.co/ePNKIgsdWC
— Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) February 22, 2022
It’s time for him to resign:
The only people who still have faith in DA Gascón are the criminals who benefit from his soft-on-crime policies. Gascón is taking us down a dangerous path. Families know it. Law enforcement officers know it. And prosecutors know it. That's why I've called for his resignation. https://t.co/Zkd99UdQ9D
— Mike Garcia (@ElectMikeGarcia) February 23, 2022
This “experiment” is failing across the country, too:
The California experiment with DAs that don’t actually want to prosecute crimes has been a complete failure and almost everyone around them recognizes it now. https://t.co/R5jAI6e0yi
— AG (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2022
Over to you, Los Angeles. Choose wisely:
Great start but need a replacement that’s tough on crime, not just a little “less soft.” https://t.co/pQJCRDBblU
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 23, 2022
