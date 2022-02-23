Wow.

According to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, “97.9%  of the prosecutors in the L.A. County DA office union (ADDA) have voted YES to support the recall of their boss, L.A. District AttorneyGeorge Gascón”:

Is that a big number? It seems like a big number to us:

Imagine coming to work and knowing nearly everyone in the office wants you gone?

It’s time for him to resign:

This “experiment” is failing across the country, too:

Over to you, Los Angeles. Choose wisely:

***

