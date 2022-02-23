Wow.

According to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, “97.9% of the prosecutors in the L.A. County DA office union (ADDA) have voted YES to support the recall of their boss, L.A. District AttorneyGeorge Gascón”:

NEW: 97.9% of prosecutors in the L.A. County DA office union (ADDA) have voted YES to support the recall of their boss, L.A. District Attorney George Gascon. The union reports 88.3% voter participation amongst its 672 members, which they say is the highest turnout ever. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 22, 2022

Is that a big number? It seems like a big number to us:

I became a lawyer because I’m bad at math, but this seems like a high number. https://t.co/DeIaDJ1xrf — Mark R. Weaver (@MarkRWeaver) February 23, 2022

Imagine coming to work and knowing nearly everyone in the office wants you gone?

This is a pretty extraordinary number. @GeorgeGascon's own prosecutors in LA want him out of office. https://t.co/ePNKIgsdWC — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) February 22, 2022

It’s time for him to resign:

The only people who still have faith in DA Gascón are the criminals who benefit from his soft-on-crime policies. Gascón is taking us down a dangerous path. Families know it. Law enforcement officers know it. And prosecutors know it. That's why I've called for his resignation. https://t.co/Zkd99UdQ9D — Mike Garcia (@ElectMikeGarcia) February 23, 2022

This “experiment” is failing across the country, too:

The California experiment with DAs that don’t actually want to prosecute crimes has been a complete failure and almost everyone around them recognizes it now. https://t.co/R5jAI6e0yi — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2022

Over to you, Los Angeles. Choose wisely:

Great start but need a replacement that’s tough on crime, not just a little “less soft.” https://t.co/pQJCRDBblU — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 23, 2022

