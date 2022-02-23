Just to follow up on a post we did earlier on former President Donald Trump’s interview with the “Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,” here’s Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell taking a selective edit from said interview to claim that Trump endorsed Putin’s invasion of Ukraine:

Donald Trump *endorses* Putin’s invasion of a democratic country. This is the leader of the Republican Party. Does @GOPLeader McCarthy agree with this? GOP Intel head @RepMikeTurner? GOP Armed Services head @RepMikeRogersAL? Will anyone condemn this? pic.twitter.com/mjQkM8PyaT — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 22, 2022

Where’s the rest of the paragraph, Eric?

This is a blatant lie. Swalwell cut off Trump's full remarks. https://t.co/V93FjKacZe pic.twitter.com/KHgPmiMfTk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 23, 2022

You know, the part where Trump said it was “very sad” that President Biden didn’t have a response to the invasion:

No, Trump did not endorse the invasion — Swalwell cut off the rest of Trump's remarks where he said it was "very sad" Biden had no response to Putin. https://t.co/J9cl5vgjo7 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 23, 2022

From the transcript:

By the way, this never would have happened with us. Had I been in office, not even thinkable. This would never have happened. But here’s a guy that says, you know, “I’m gonna declare a big portion of Ukraine independent,” he used the word “independent,” “and we’re gonna go out and we’re gonna go in and we’re gonna help keep peace.” You gotta say that’s pretty savvy. And you know what the response was from Biden? There was no response. They didn’t have one for that. No, it’s very sad. Very sad.

What a hack.

***

