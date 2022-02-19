According to this op-ed in the Washington Post, the Freedom Convoy protest over mask mandates in Canada is about white supremacy:

No, really. From the Washington Post:

The primarily White supporters of the Freedom Convoy argue that pandemic mandates infringe upon their constitutional rights to freedom. The notion of “freedom” was historically and remains intertwined with Whiteness, as historian Tyler Stovall has argued. The belief that one’s entitlement to freedom is a key component of White supremacy. This explains why the Freedom Convoy members see themselves as entitled to freedom, no matter the public health consequences to those around them.

Tell us more about “primarily White supporters,” WaPo?

Anyway, this is getting ridiculous that everything libs don’t like is white supremacy:

But that does fit with their world beliefs:

Maybe we should just take libs at their word and admit that they REALLY believe this:

Enjoy November, Dems:

We did notice this as well:

Yep. Calling that out is white supremacy, too:

