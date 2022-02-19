According to this op-ed in the Washington Post, the Freedom Convoy protest over mask mandates in Canada is about white supremacy:

Look at this gibberish. pic.twitter.com/IeP7hvSmzB — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) February 18, 2022

No, really. From the Washington Post:

The primarily White supporters of the Freedom Convoy argue that pandemic mandates infringe upon their constitutional rights to freedom. The notion of “freedom” was historically and remains intertwined with Whiteness, as historian Tyler Stovall has argued. The belief that one’s entitlement to freedom is a key component of White supremacy. This explains why the Freedom Convoy members see themselves as entitled to freedom, no matter the public health consequences to those around them.

Tell us more about “primarily White supporters,” WaPo?

Sikh Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa: "Come out here and fight for your freedoms, if you lose your chance now, we have no Canada." pic.twitter.com/2qyTSmFDA2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 18, 2022

Anyway, this is getting ridiculous that everything libs don’t like is white supremacy:

When you call everything "white supremacy," the term ceases to have any effect whatsoever https://t.co/kjXoDR74fY — Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) February 18, 2022

But that does fit with their world beliefs:

That’s true, but according to mainstream progressive ideology white supremacy lies at the root of almost everything. There’s no way for them to make a correction. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) February 18, 2022

Maybe we should just take libs at their word and admit that they REALLY believe this:

when they tell you who they are, believe them. — MJ (@morganisawizard) February 18, 2022

Enjoy November, Dems:

Love this new platform! Dems gonna kill it in the midterms blue wave baby — Nellie Bowles (@NellieBowles) February 18, 2022

We did notice this as well:

but also, that's not a grammatical sentence? — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) February 18, 2022

Yep. Calling that out is white supremacy, too:

Well, decent grammar is also white supremacy — Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) February 18, 2022

