How it started. . .

On February 6, Rep. Eric Swalwell talked up fellow Dem Abby Broyles who is running to represent Oklahoma’s fifth congressional district:

Great news for our candidate @abbybroyles in OKC who is trying to win back a seat we had won in 2018! Cheering on @marceelias as he and @DemocracyDocket fight for your right to vote. https://t.co/CVhsmbsDWU — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 6, 2022

How it’s going. . .

It appears her campaign may have hit a small snag. From February 17:

OK-05 Democratic candidate Abby Broyles became intoxicated at a sleepover over the weekend and used racially tinged slurs against one pre-teen, verbally attacked another, and then finally threw up in the shoes of another https://t.co/Lba3Ylucje pic.twitter.com/C6WmUDnfdQ — Blake Allen (@Blake_Allen13) February 17, 2022

Broyles says she does not remember saying these things, but she also didn’t deny that she said them:

WHAT ABBY SAYS NOW: @abbybroyles sat down with @kforkevinogle today to acknowledge the situation and address the accusations as well as her reaction to @nondocmedia pic.twitter.com/J7zAJHyGNe — KFOR (@kfor) February 18, 2022

Good job, Eric! Keep up the great work:

Hahahahahaaa! Swalwell certainly can pick ‘em! https://t.co/jmKM8Hk0nw — Leslie… Stands With The Convoy(s) #HoldTheLine (@LADowd) February 18, 2022

