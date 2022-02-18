How it started. . .

On February 6, Rep. Eric Swalwell talked up fellow Dem Abby Broyles who is running to represent Oklahoma’s fifth congressional district:

How it’s going. . .

Trending

It appears her campaign may have hit a small snag. From February 17:

Broyles says she does not remember saying these things, but she also didn’t deny that she said them:

Good job, Eric! Keep up the great work:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Swalwell

Recommended Twitchy Video