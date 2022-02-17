We’re still months away from the midterm elections but it looks like White House officials and other prominent Dems have thrown in the towel.

From NBC News’ Jonathan Allen and Natasha Korecki:

One White House official lamented a sense of strategic drift and said that “everyone’s resigned” to Democrats’ getting thwacked in the midterms. “It feels like there is a wave coming and no one is doing anything to stop it,” the official said.https://t.co/EbkjrQNC5V — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) February 17, 2022

And these folks are saying it’s time to rearrange the proverbial deckchairs on the Titanic:

Growing sense among Democrats that it’s time for a change of course at the White House — whether that means new strategy or new staffers. https://t.co/kPI5FZagu3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 17, 2022

You know, maybe things would be better off for team Biden if they get rid of all the people spewing this happy talk and replace them with voices who will point out how many things the administration has gotten wrong:

“He should not have the second-worst approval rating of all time given the positive things that he’s done. If that were me, I would re-evaluate the advice that I’m getting and the people that I surround myself with,” said one White House official. https://t.co/EbkjrQNC5V — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) February 16, 2022

The target of their ire is directed at White House chief of staff Ron Klain:

"Replacing top aides, including chief of staff Ron Klain, would send a signal to the public that Biden understands something has to change, this lawmaker added." I've been saying.https://t.co/XT4RD6DjbX — Aubrey Gilleran (@AubreyGilleran) February 17, 2022

This also ignores how afraid Dems are of putting Biden out there to lead in the first place:

“A sign of a good leader and a successful executive is to identify the policies or personnel choices that have not resulted in success and make necessary course corrections — because it’s too important not to,” Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., said of Biden. https://t.co/EbkjrQNC5V — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) February 16, 2022

Yep:

This quote in NBC’s analysis of the failing Biden presidency is really damning, for a reason not intended. From an anonymous progressive member of Congress, it accidentally admits that Biden is not in charge and is at the mercy of his subordinates.https://t.co/OLUgWa7K4i pic.twitter.com/kJ4gvtjDOO — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) February 17, 2022

And Dems should stop whining and just attempt to get something done while they have the power to do so:

Midterm thumpings are macro events that you aren't going to substantially impact or impede, no matter the staff or the message or the legislative wins. Instead of navel gazing and self-pity it behooves you to use the levers of power for what they're worth while you have them. https://t.co/NsMKnIdvWS — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) February 17, 2022

LOL. Give Klain his participation trophy then:

This is Washington's favorite sport. In rocky times, friendly fire– supporters calling on @POTUS to expel WH aides. Let me tell you, it sucks when you're on the inside, working your ass off! https://t.co/oSKPHgVoca — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 16, 2022

***

