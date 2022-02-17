We’re still months away from the midterm elections but it looks like White House officials and other prominent Dems have thrown in the towel.

From NBC News’ Jonathan Allen and Natasha Korecki:

And these folks are saying it’s time to rearrange the proverbial deckchairs on the Titanic:

You know, maybe things would be better off for team Biden if they get rid of all the people spewing this happy talk and replace them with voices who will point out how many things the administration has gotten wrong:

Trending

The target of their ire is directed at White House chief of staff Ron Klain:

This also ignores how afraid Dems are of putting Biden out there to lead in the first place:

Yep:

And Dems should stop whining and just attempt to get something done while they have the power to do so:

LOL. Give Klain his participation trophy then:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: White House

Recommended Twitchy Video