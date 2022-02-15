The San Francisco Police Department is under fire after it allegedly used DNA evidence collected from a rape victim’s past exam to link her to a crime:

San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin said in a news conference that the SFPD “crime lab has been entering sexual assault victims’ DNA profiles in a database used to identify suspects in crimes”:

And he said it’s been going on for “many, many years”:

Um, maybe someone can ask the former San Francisco DA if this practice was going on under *her* watch?

The SFPD is investigating:

And the chief said he’s “committed to ending the practice” if true:

California legislators are considering a new law to end the practice “if true”:

But what’s not being said is how many convictions this practice may have led to througout the years:

***

