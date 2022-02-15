The San Francisco Police Department is under fire after it allegedly used DNA evidence collected from a rape victim’s past exam to link her to a crime:

BREAKING: San Francisco police linked a woman to a crime using DNA collected from her past rape exam, according to DA Chesa Boudin https://t.co/EQsqwyWoIq — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) February 14, 2022

San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin said in a news conference that the SFPD “crime lab has been entering sexual assault victims’ DNA profiles in a database used to identify suspects in crimes”:

"The San Francisco police crime lab has been entering sexual assault victims’ DNA profiles in a database used to identify suspects in crimes, District Attorney Chesa Boudin said Monday" https://t.co/8xI5k1bXvZ @MeganCassidy — Josh Eidelson (@josheidelson) February 14, 2022

And he said it’s been going on for “many, many years”:

The San Francisco police department has been entering the DNA of rape victims, collected from rape kits, into a database use to identify suspects in crimes. The practice has been ongoing for “many, many years.” https://t.co/bvrjYcAKrn — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) February 15, 2022

Um, maybe someone can ask the former San Francisco DA if this practice was going on under *her* watch?

maybe someone should ask former San Francisco DA Kamala Harris about this………. https://t.co/0Coxe5v5QJ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 15, 2022

The SFPD is investigating:

San Francisco’s police chief says he's investigating claims that DNA collected from rape victims is being used to help identify them as possible crime suspects. District Attorney Chesa Boudin says a woman was arrested recently based on her rape kit DNA. https://t.co/STmY9skII8 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 15, 2022

And the chief said he’s “committed to ending the practice” if true:

Chief Scott: "If it’s true that DNA collected from a rape or sexual assault victim has been used by SFPD to identify and apprehend that person as a suspect in another crime, I’m committed to ending the practice.” Story by @meganrcassidy https://t.co/YeqBr6HzvN — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) February 14, 2022

California legislators are considering a new law to end the practice “if true”:

Sen. Scott Wiener reacts: “If SFPD actually used rape kit DNA as part of an unrelated criminal investigation against the survivor, that is extremely troubling…I’ll seriously consider introducing state legislation to ban the practice.” https://t.co/YeqBr6pqhF — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) February 14, 2022

But what’s not being said is how many convictions this practice may have led to througout the years:

I'm calling for an end to the practice of retaining and using sexual assault survivors' DNA in a database used to identify crime suspects. I'm working w/ @Scott_Wiener & @HillaryRonen on legislation to stop this egregious violation of victim privacy.https://t.co/JzUnl2fTxs — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) February 15, 2022

***

Recommended Twitchy Video