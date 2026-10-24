This Endorsement Jolly Celebrated Is the Exact Reason Some Floridians Say They’ll Never Vote for Him

David Jolly is thrilled to receive the endorsement of the Democrat widely regarded as the father of modern identity politics, the figure who helped turn American politics into a toxic arena of name-calling, character assassination, and aspersions.

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“Elections are about who will fight for you. In this election, it’s David Jolly. So let’s do this, Florida. Vote for the change you deserve. Vote David Jolly for Governor.” President Obama, we're honored to have your support. https://t.co/Y3NTNuBiFC — David Jolly (@davidjollyfl) October 24, 2026

Obama needs to keep himself and his toxic opinions out of Florida.

@davidjollyfl Obama literally never comes near Florida except to vacation and for good reason. Anti signal. — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) October 24, 2026

Wherever Obama goes, bad things follow.

@davidjollyfl This does not help,you. Anyone telling you to use bad democrats for your campaign is giving you advice to lose. You should be representing a moderate, New Democrat party. Having Clinton’s and this guy will hurt you. — Lookingup52 (@Lookingup52) October 24, 2026

Jolly is not a 'new Democrat Party'. He is a traitor to the Republican Party. He lost because he didn't represent the conservatives who initially elected him well. He is about nothing more than power. He's Charlie Crist, Jr.

@davidjollyfl NOPE. A vote for David Jolly means mass migration 2.0, gender insanity and an unraveling of everything Gov DeSantis did. NEVER FORGET. https://t.co/mUO18ThQ79 — Global Nomad (@KRAE_USA) October 24, 2026

Governor DeSantis already made it very clear who he endorsed and that is Byron Donalds. Floridians should vote for the person Governor DeSantis wants to protect his legacy.

@davidjollyfl Having the Head of the Snake campaign for you just shows you and you're demon party are not what Floridians want. 🤷‍♀️ — Shellie Marie (@smsmith416) October 24, 2026

At least he showed Floridians who he ACTUALLY is.

He also endorsed this guy 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 “Andrew is a proven fighter with the courage and determination to stand up for Florida families. As Governor, Andrew will expand access to affordable healthcare, protect Floridians with pre-existing conditions, invest in education, protect the environment and build an economy that works for all. Andrew believes that healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and he will make expanding Medicaid a priority on day one as governor. As Mayor of Tallahassee, Andrew developed a thriving innovation economy, grew workforce training programs, and built safe communities where our children can thrive — a strong record for which I named Tallahassee a TechHire city. As Governor, Andrew will fight to put the priorities of everyday people first.” (October 1, 2018 statement) — Woody (@Marks33770Stroh) October 24, 2026

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Another similarity between Gillum and David Jolly? They both want to end school choice in Florida. They are both beholden to Randi Weingarten's teachers union.

It's almost like Obama is a terrible judge of character.

@davidjollyfl We don’t want change. That’s why we live here and we certainly don’t want the most divisive and evil president supports. — Manzalynn (@hamiama) October 24, 2026

Preach!

@davidjollyfl And yet another in a long list of reasons to not support Jolly. — Gold Wings & Silver Eagles (@Donatello_s3) October 24, 2026

Isn't that the truth.

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