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This Endorsement Jolly Celebrated Is the Exact Reason Some Floridians Say They’ll Never Vote for Him

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 24, 2026 1:55 PM
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This Endorsement Jolly Celebrated Is the Exact Reason Some Floridians Say They’ll Never Vote for Him
AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File

David Jolly is thrilled to receive the endorsement of the Democrat widely regarded as the father of modern identity politics, the figure who helped turn American politics into a toxic arena of name-calling, character assassination, and aspersions.

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Obama needs to keep himself and his toxic opinions out of Florida.

Wherever Obama goes, bad things follow. 

Jolly is not a 'new Democrat Party'. He is a traitor to the Republican Party. He lost because he didn't represent the conservatives who initially elected him well. He is about nothing more than power. He's Charlie Crist, Jr. 

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Governor DeSantis already made it very clear who he endorsed and that is Byron Donalds. Floridians should vote for the person Governor DeSantis wants to protect his legacy. 

At least he showed Floridians who he ACTUALLY is.

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Another similarity between Gillum and David Jolly? They both want to end school choice in Florida. They are both beholden to Randi Weingarten's teachers union.

It's almost like Obama is a terrible judge of character. 

Preach!

Isn't that the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA | RON DESANTIS

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