So Much for the Left's 'They Just Want Smaller Class Sizes' Spin on Reason for Riots in France

There's been a spin put on the reason behind the ongoing riots in France that gets mocked on a daily basis, and it comes in the form of what Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna posted just a few days ago:

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From the high schools of France to the streets of Madrid to the universities of Tirana, young people are telling their governments the same thing: in an age of massive wealth inequality, they want a future they can believe in. In France, students and teachers are asking for safe schools, enough teachers and smaller classes. In Spain, for affordable rent and housing. In Albania, for good jobs and an end to corruption. @JDVance says this is what happens when a nation lets in too many immigrants from the global south. He is not just morally wrong, but misreading the moment. The is what happens when nations let wealth and power accumulate in the hands of a few. This is what happens when young people lose hope in their future. In America, let us listen to our young. We need an economic and political transformation. America's Next New Deal. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 19, 2026

"In France, students and teachers are asking for safe schools, enough teachers and smaller classes."

Here's what's going on in France today amid what Khanna and others would like everybody to believe are protests demanding educational reform.

BREAKING: Riots have broken out in Marseille. The riot police have been forced to retreat. https://t.co/mUaVqCvrtE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 24, 2026

BREAKING: The looting has started in France again. Several stores have been looted in Grenoble in the past hours https://t.co/sSLabamxns — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 24, 2026

BREAKING: Rioters are throwing massive rocks and bricks at police vans in Lyon, France. https://t.co/kEzULI9Ehj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 24, 2026

As for the "they just want smaller classroom sizes" excuse, somebody forgot to give this guy the memo because he said the quiet part out loud, and then some. Watch:

French communist admits why they are REALLY protesting… “We are socialists, we are communists, we are anticapitalists,… the whole system must go!” https://t.co/Je0EUZwHwJ — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) October 24, 2026

We're just guessing what he said is much closer to the truth than what Dems like Khanna would like everybody to believe.

Wait, I thought they were students who just wanted more butter for their croissants?! — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 24, 2026

Likely carries a cell phone made by capitalist enterprise. Wears clothes purchased from private sector creations; a backpack he personally selected from a thousand available options, and shouts against the system that facilitated his ability.... — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) October 24, 2026

Anti-capitalists certainly tend to be self-unaware, ironic hypocrites (after all, Bernie Sanders made much of his money selling books about the evils of capitalism, so it tracks).

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