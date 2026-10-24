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So Much for the Left's 'They Just Want Smaller Class Sizes' Spin on Reason for Riots in France

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 24, 2026 1:35 PM
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So Much for the Left's 'They Just Want Smaller Class Sizes' Spin on Reason for Riots in France
AngieArtist

There's been a spin put on the reason behind the ongoing riots in France that gets mocked on a daily basis, and it comes in the form of what Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna posted just a few days ago: 

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"In France, students and teachers are asking for safe schools, enough teachers and smaller classes."

Here's what's going on in France today amid what Khanna and others would like everybody to believe are protests demanding educational reform. 

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As for the "they just want smaller classroom sizes" excuse, somebody forgot to give this guy the memo because he said the quiet part out loud, and then some. Watch: 

We're just guessing what he said is much closer to the truth than what Dems like Khanna would like everybody to believe. 

Anti-capitalists certainly tend to be self-unaware, ironic hypocrites (after all, Bernie Sanders made much of his money selling books about the evils of capitalism, so it tracks). 

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics COMMUNISM | EDUCATION | FRANCE | RIOTS | SOCIALISM

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