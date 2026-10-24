Let's Check on How the Media's Framing Stories of Illegal Alien Who Desecrated a WWII Monument

As we told you yesterday, an illegal alien has been arrested after desecrating an Iwo Jima memorial in Quantico, Virginia. The man, named Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano, faces at least 10 years in prison if convicted of using a sledgehammer to knock the head off one of the statues.

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NEW: Multiple federal sources confirm to @FoxNews that the suspect arrested for using a sledgehammer to behead a WW2 Iwo Jima monument in Quantico, VA on Tuesday is a Mexican illegal alien & former DACA recipient whose legal status expired this year. Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano has now been charged with felony destruction of property and trespass with intent to damage property. Per federal sources, Soriano illegally crossed into the U.S. in December 1999. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration in 2014 and had it extended for years, most recently by the Biden admin in 2024, but he lost his DACA status in August of this year when it wasn’t renewed by the Trump administration. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2026

"Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano has now been charged with felony destruction of property and trespass with intent to damage property. Per federal sources, Soriano illegally crossed into the U.S. in December 1999. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration in 2014 and had it extended for years, most recently by the Biden admin in 2024, but he lost his DACA status in August of this year when it wasn’t renewed by the Trump administration."

Imprison and then deport.

As we all know very well, the Democrats' beloved criminal illegal aliens have their own media spin machine when it comes to softening stories like the one above, and they've already jumped into action.

Illegal alien beheads Iowa Jima statue Media: https://t.co/WeyFg1IvIp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 23, 2026

"Man." Unreal.

“Virginia man” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 23, 2026

Just like "Maryland man"!

@EndWokeness [insert state] man strikes again. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 23, 2026

@EndWokeness "Virginia man" This meme will never not be relevant, sadly. https://t.co/NzZF08SwtW — Bob (@BikingForTrump) October 23, 2026

@EndWokeness Nearly 7,000 Americans died taking Iwo Jima. This guy got DACA in 2014, and his thank-you note was a sledgehammer to a Marine's head. Dreamers, they called them. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) October 23, 2026

Maddening. And much of the media tries to make them sound like citizens who got a ticket for jaywalking.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for Democrats (and illegal aliens).

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