DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Let's Check on How the Media's Framing Stories of Illegal Alien Who Desecrated a WWII Monument

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 24, 2026 9:14 AM
Advertisement
Let's Check on How the Media's Framing Stories of Illegal Alien Who Desecrated a WWII Monument
Meme

As we told you yesterday, an illegal alien has been arrested after desecrating an Iwo Jima memorial in Quantico, Virginia. The man, named Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano, faces at least 10 years in prison if convicted of using a sledgehammer to knock the head off one of the statues. 

Advertisement

"Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano has now been charged with felony destruction of property and trespass with intent to damage property. Per federal sources, Soriano illegally crossed into the U.S. in December 1999. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration in 2014 and had it extended for years, most recently by the Biden admin in 2024, but he lost his DACA status in August of this year when it wasn’t renewed by the Trump administration."

Imprison and then deport. 

As we all know very well, the Democrats' beloved criminal illegal aliens have their own media spin machine when it comes to softening stories like the one above, and they've already jumped into action. 

Recommended
'No Phone, Who Dis?' Spencer Pratt Knows Why Ilhan Omar Wants 'Less Scrolling, More Strolling' Grateful Calvin Let’s Do a Deep Dive Into the Dispute Between Amy Acton and Her Mother, Donna Arthur Aaron Walker
Advertisement

"Man." Unreal.

Just like "Maryland man"! 

Maddening. And much of the media tries to make them sound like citizens who got a ticket for jaywalking. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for Democrats (and illegal aliens). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics FOX NEWS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | VIRGINIA

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

'No Phone, Who Dis?' Spencer Pratt Knows Why Ilhan Omar Wants 'Less Scrolling, More Strolling'

'No Phone, Who Dis?' Spencer Pratt Knows Why Ilhan Omar Wants 'Less Scrolling, More Strolling'

Grateful Calvin
Let’s Do a Deep Dive Into the Dispute Between Amy Acton and Her Mother, Donna Arthur

Let’s Do a Deep Dive Into the Dispute Between Amy Acton and Her Mother, Donna Arthur

Aaron Walker
Hair Bawl: Video of Baby Born With Full Mustache Fools Internet but Quips and Memes Keep Coming

Hair Bawl: Video of Baby Born With Full Mustache Fools Internet but Quips and Memes Keep Coming

Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos