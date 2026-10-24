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Oops: Troy Jackson’s Campaign Features ‘Kate From Norwich’ — A Town That Doesn’t Exist in Maine

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 24, 2026 2:15 PM
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Oops: Troy Jackson’s Campaign Features ‘Kate From Norwich’ — A Town That Doesn’t Exist in Maine
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

One thing about Troy Jackson, he is not a smart man. Apparently, the people running his communications arm, also aren't very quick on the uptake.

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Maine is pretty small. One would think he would know there is no 'Norwich, Maine'. That seems like a huge oversight. 

That's putting it kindly.

Also, a test in whether Americans are just giving up and electing massive whack jobs. 

That's a good description of Troy Jackson in general. 

Mostly because he did not.

Send up prayers for Kate's safety. 

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Maybe his staff is his family and they are all intermarried and related so they aren't the sharpest tools in the shed. 

This is one reason of many. 

That's a great question. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | MAINE

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