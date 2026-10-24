Oops: Troy Jackson’s Campaign Features ‘Kate From Norwich’ — A Town That Doesn’t Exist in Maine

One thing about Troy Jackson, he is not a smart man. Apparently, the people running his communications arm, also aren't very quick on the uptake.
Troy Jackson's campaign mailers feature *Kate from Norwich". Unfortunately for Troy there is no Norwich, ME. There is a Norwich in Connecticut about 200 miles away from Maine. If that's where Kate is from her opinions on the Maine Senate election really does not matter. https://t.co/XXPW3hxgeI— Izengabe (@Izengabe_) October 24, 2026
Maine is pretty small. One would think he would know there is no 'Norwich, Maine'. That seems like a huge oversight.
oops— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 24, 2026
That's putting it kindly.
Wow. The Democrats have nominated the unfearsome foursome in Jackson, Abdul El-Sayed in MI, Peggy Flanagan in MN and James Talarico. It is possible all four could win or all four could lose. A big test of the American electorate as to whether they will accept off the map extremists.— Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 24, 2026
Also, a test in whether Americans are just giving up and electing massive whack jobs.
Come home, Troy Jackson! You're simply not Maine enough.— Connecticut Young Republicans (@ConnecticutYR) October 24, 2026
How odd. 😏— Rugged Individualist (@QTPahTootie) October 24, 2026
That's a good description of Troy Jackson in general.
@Izengabe_ No one's going to look back and say 'well, he did run a great campaign.'— southtex97 (@southtex97) October 24, 2026
Mostly because he did not.
@Izengabe_ Great job. @TroyJackson207 never appears to get anything right when it comes to women. I hope he doesn't now threaten Kate or tell her to shut up.— KittyTrouble (@CatSaavy) October 24, 2026
Send up prayers for Kate's safety.
@Izengabe_ Well when most of your staff is from away this is what you get— Hoss8696 (@PatrickLan76366) October 24, 2026
Maybe his staff is his family and they are all intermarried and related so they aren't the sharpest tools in the shed.
@Izengabe_ @TheDemocrats are a total clown show.— Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) October 24, 2026
This is one reason of many.
@Izengabe_ @varadmehta So despite having been president of the state senate, @TroyJackson207 doesn’t know what cities/towns are in his state nor what responsibilities fall to the state legislature. What exactly has he done with his time there?— Taro Tsujimoto (@LegendofTaro183) October 24, 2026
That's a great question.
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