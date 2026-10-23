LOL! How Troy Jackson Treats Women at Event MEANT to Repair His Image With Women Is a TRAIN WRECK

What is it with Democrat men?

Sorry, we know, that's an oxymoron.

Let us try that again ... what is it with Democrat males? That still doesn't work but it's better than calling them men, right?

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Seems Troy Jackson's team is aware that his bizarre, cousin-marrying candidate may have an issue when it comes to relating to women, especially since he raged at Susan Collins and flippantly told her to shut up during a recent debate. Add to that the rumors that he threw a water bottle at a fellow Democrat who happened to be female, and yes, he's got a serious problem with women. Even on the Left.

So they set up an event so he could repair that image. Sounds smart, right?

Except ...

😡Where's Troy Jackson? Democrats held a "Women for Troy" event to support embattled Maine Democrat Senate candidate Troy Jackson as he faces charges of violence and hostility to women. The problem? Jackson didn't even show up. https://t.co/1yXKcLOryB — 10 Minute Drill (@10minutedrill) October 22, 2026

You've got to be kidding us.

Actually, at this point, nothing surprises us from the Democrats and especially not in Maine.

Troy Jackson’s campaign set up a “Women for Troy” event to address Troy’s problems with women… And Troy Jackson didn’t even bother showing up. They’re calling it “the perfect Troy Jackson story.” — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 23, 2026

And the fact he's an improvement from their original candidate?

Woof.

So much woof.

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