Pennsylvania Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz took a break from his Senate campaign to travel to Hollywood and literally get down on all fours to kiss his newly awarded star on the Walk of Fame.

Did his opponents trick him into this? The ads write themselves:

Yeah, this is going to leave a mark:

And it’s already becoming an issue for the Oz campaign:

