Pennsylvania Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz took a break from his Senate campaign to travel to Hollywood and literally get down on all fours to kiss his newly awarded star on the Walk of Fame.

Have a watch:

Curious as to what political advice Dr Oz is getting for his Pennsylvania GOP Senate campaign that would land him in Hollywood today for this. (Not to mention the medical advice.) pic.twitter.com/0ETx7tanOC — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 11, 2022

Did his opponents trick him into this? The ads write themselves:

Oz’s opponents have tried to paint him as an out of touch, out of state Hollywood liberal celebrity. Now Oz gifts them this footage, which is probably already being cut into attack ads. https://t.co/cyV1wmjCXt — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) February 11, 2022

Yeah, this is going to leave a mark:

While opponents criticize him for being out of touch with Pennsylvanians and their priorities, Dr. Oz responds by… going to Hollywood to kiss his name on the ground? https://t.co/Fv0vJW0b8P — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) February 11, 2022

And it’s already becoming an issue for the Oz campaign:

Oz’s main opponent in the Pennsylvania Republican primary, Dave McCormick, is already lowering the boom, as @HerbNJDC points out. pic.twitter.com/LJqlfKGTKC — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) February 11, 2022

