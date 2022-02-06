Add Barack Obama to the list of elite Dems who don’t wear masks in public despite telling everyone else to wear one.

Did he learn nothing from his maskless birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard? Apparently not:

Even better? There’s a whole bunch of bonus hypocrisy as the former president is nstalling a seawall on his property that environmentalists say is destroying the beach:

Now, if this sounds familiar, it should. Libs trashed then President Donald Trump for wanting to build a seawall to protect his property in Ireland:

And the liberal hypocrisy continues!

