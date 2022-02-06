Add Barack Obama to the list of elite Dems who don’t wear masks in public despite telling everyone else to wear one.

From the Daily Mail:

Scowling Barack Obama inspects the construction of his new multimillion-dollar Hawaii mansion https://t.co/X9rY737Sv7 pic.twitter.com/XTfJMhoVTH — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 6, 2022

Did he learn nothing from his maskless birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard? Apparently not:

Normies gotta mask up (and your kids too) but not Obama! DJ forced to delete maskless Obama pics at birthday party (but we got ’em) https://t.co/Ohz77lLnx7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 8, 2021

Even better? There’s a whole bunch of bonus hypocrisy as the former president is nstalling a seawall on his property that environmentalists say is destroying the beach:

Liberal hypocrisy starts at the top. Maskless Obama w the filthy peasants who all have to wear theirs while rehabbing his multi-million $ beachfront property that has a sea wall that environmentalists say ENCOURAGES BEACH EROSION, but he’s using a loophole that allows it to stay https://t.co/L25Xua2aOA pic.twitter.com/u6uSvJ6RJC — Old School Tin-Foil-Hat Rock Chick (@KathleenDoty) February 6, 2022

Now, if this sounds familiar, it should. Libs trashed then President Donald Trump for wanting to build a seawall to protect his property in Ireland:

President Trump has spoken skeptically about the effects of climate change. But in 2016, he sought to build a seawall around his golf course in Ireland to protect from "an increase in sea level rise as a result of global warming." https://t.co/6fdd60Ypkt — Vox (@voxdotcom) December 3, 2018

And the liberal hypocrisy continues!

***

Recommended Twitchy Video