The Big Board restaurant, whose owners had refused to enforce the DC vaccine and mask mandate, was shut down by the health department on Tuesday night:

The DC Health Dept just closed The Big Board. This was just posted minutes ago pic.twitter.com/oQLNG2bC0C — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) February 1, 2022

But it wasn’t over the mandates. The health department cited the restaurant for unrelated food code regulations:

Update: The Big Board is closed until further notice, with the DC Division of Food citing violations of food code regulations. This comes a week after the restaurant had its liquor license suspended for violating the city’s vaccine and mask mandates.https://t.co/VPSg1BUANN — Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) February 2, 2022

“What a coincidence!” that the “only restaurant in the city openly defying the mayor’s ultra vires COVID dictates was shut down for totally unrelated code violations!”:

What a coincidence! The only restaurant in the city openly defying the mayor's ultra vires COVID dictates was shut down for totally unrelated code violations!https://t.co/8BKaaaysM8 https://t.co/IQ5oRWvkLM pic.twitter.com/VHGKxz1QNK — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 2, 2022

Yes, it is insande:

It is insane and evil what DC is doing to small business owners, and for no good reason. https://t.co/BfrhCBgvUW — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 2, 2022

Many conservatives, including our Townhall colleagues, went to dinner at The Big Board last night to support the restaurant:

Sen. Rand Paul and his staff were also in attendance:

.@RandPaul enjoying a burger at The Big Board and chatting w/ staffers also there to show support for the DC restaurant, which the DC health dept just just shut down about an hour ago after it openly refused to enforce vax/mask mandates pic.twitter.com/DXAHXcRMmF — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) February 2, 2022

One of the owners told Rep. Thomas Massie that if DC wants to enforce the mandates they should hire someone to do it:

Honored to support Eric @thebigboarddc with @RepSpartz and @RandPaul. He’s defying the DC vax ID mandates. Eric pointed out he doesn’t work for the government – he sends them money (taxes). If they want to someone to check vaccine passports, thats their business, not his. pic.twitter.com/5nasxBCPmt — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 2, 2022

The restaurant is now raising money to help it get through this crisis:

Happy to support @thebigboarddc tonight with staff and friends! DC just shut down this business over ridiculous mask and vaccine mandates. Help them here – https://t.co/6BV9mx5sj2 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 2, 2022

