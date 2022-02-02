The Big Board restaurant, whose owners had refused to enforce the DC vaccine and mask mandate, was shut down by the health department on Tuesday night:

But it wasn’t over the mandates. The health department cited the restaurant for unrelated food code regulations:

“What a coincidence!” that the “only restaurant in the city openly defying the mayor’s ultra vires COVID dictates was shut down for totally unrelated code violations!”:

Yes, it is insande:

Many conservatives, including our Townhall colleagues, went to dinner at The Big Board last night to support the restaurant:

Sen. Rand Paul and his staff were also in attendance:

One of the owners told Rep. Thomas Massie that if DC wants to enforce the mandates they should hire someone to do it:

The restaurant is now raising money to help it get through this crisis:

***

