There’s a brand new controversy in Florida where journos and libs think they’re dunking on Republicans in the state over $80 million of infrastructure spending for South Florida that, the way their theory goes, was from legislation opposed by these Republicans:

Except, none of that is true. The money was allocated to Florida during the Trump administration and has nothing to do with the bill signed in 2021:

FYI, BlueAnon is lying. The $80 million @GovRonDeSantis awarded for infrastructure projects in South Florida today did NOT come from Biden’s infrastructure bill. It came from federal recovery funds post Hurricane Irma. Which was during Trump’s presidency. pic.twitter.com/6bslGhpjaW — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 29, 2022

Potential DeSantis challenger Nikki Fried jumped on this lie as well:

Of course he is. Such a fraud. https://t.co/lDBPgrlhdl — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) January 28, 2022

What a fail:

If the Biden infrastructure bill is such a big deal for you then why do you know so little about it that you think this CDBG-MIT funding was in it? It was actually appropriated after Hurricane Irma. https://t.co/0UcPZdVhEa — Chris Spencer (@ChrisSpencerFL) January 29, 2022

The funding was appropriated during the Trump Administration, Melissa. It has nothing to do with Biden’s “infrastructure” bill. Correct your Tweet or be forever known as Fake News. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 29, 2022

Yes, the money did come from the federal government. So, thank you, President Trump!

No it’s from the Trump Administration if you want to specifically credit the federal government. Another journalist showing her true colors as a Democrat activist hack. https://t.co/AcrWMOP4Dy — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 29, 2022

And it would be nice if the journos would read the press releases they’re so outraged about:

Melissa Ross is allegedly a journalist, but she didn’t read our press release or ask our office where the funds for these awards came from. It was NOT from the Biden infrastructure bill. Want to correct your misinformation @MelissainJax or show us why nobody trusts the fake news? https://t.co/02UKBJJgnW — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 29, 2022

… the funding was appropriated during the Trump Admin, to assist Florida with recovery from Hurricane Irma. @MelissainJax and other Democrat activists have been screeching at us to give failing Brandon credit for something President Trump & Governor DeSantis did. Sad! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 29, 2022

