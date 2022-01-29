A court in Pennsylvania just ruled that Act 77, which allowed no-excuse mail-in voting during the 2020 election, is unconstitutional:

Former President Trump took a victory lap on the news:

The state will appeal the ruling to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court so nothing will change at the moment:

Trending

And Attorney General Josh Shapiro predicted the law would be upheld:

In summary, the lower court is saying that the state constitution needs to be amended and these changes can’t be implemented with legislation alone:

Act 77 itself was a compromise that allowed the mail-in voting in exchange for the removal of straight-party voting and if the state Supreme Court does rule the law unconstitutional, those other provisions would reportedly be dropped, too:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: PennsylvaniaTrump

Recommended Twitchy Video