This tweet from GOP Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania has set off a mass-triggering of blue-checks reminding everyone that he did not vote for the just-passed infrastructure bill:

My staff has been in contact with local emergency personnel regarding the Forbes Avenue bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. We will continue to closely monitor the situation. Wishing a speedy recovery to those who are injured. https://t.co/DFSLHSAUWO — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) January 28, 2022

But, as we told you earlier, there were indications this bridge was in dire need of repair back in 2018:

@Pgh311 I hope someone is keeping an eye on the underside of the Forbes Avenue bridge over Frick Park? One of the big "X" beams is rusted through entirely (and, yes, I see the cables, so it's probably not a crisis). pic.twitter.com/UQScawPEGQ — Dr. G Kochanski (@gpk320) December 29, 2018

The city says they fixed this particular problem in 2019 and the bridge passed inspection in 2021 (Note: the viral tweet above mentions the cables so the state and city have a lot of questions to sill answer):

I asked the city about this particular Tweet. They told me "This was a picture of a rusted through cross bracing in 2018. In early 2019 that was repaired with cable bracing. The bridge most recently underwent an inspection on schedule in September 2021." — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) January 28, 2022

So, why are these blue-checks not as angry at Dem Gov. Tom Wolf as whatever was wrong with this bridge was clearly not fixed back in 2019?

Voted against the infrastructure bill https://t.co/g79dGuMlIx — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) January 28, 2022

He voted no on the infrastructure bill. He's not seeking reelection, but remember that for the next Republican who wants to replace him, PA. https://t.co/DeQnMm0THS — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 28, 2022

And how did you vote on the infrastructure bill? Remind us, please. https://t.co/9R0FLpRW6J — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) January 28, 2022

RepubliQan Senator Pat Toomey has the blood of his constituents on his hands today. But it's not *entirely* his fault. It's *also* the fault of GQP Voters in Pennsylvania who were gullible enough to trust him. https://t.co/CpW6mIzCcV — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) January 28, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the Republican senator from Pennsylvania that voted ‘NO’ on infrastructure. Turns out “thoughts and prayers” don’t rebuild bridges and roads. https://t.co/J0C7FsNxGV — Matthew Diemer for US Congress Ohio (@MatthewDiemer) January 28, 2022

Didn't you vote against the infrastructure bill that will stop these things from happening? https://t.co/pxYecubLtj — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) January 28, 2022

