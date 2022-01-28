This tweet from GOP Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania has set off a mass-triggering of blue-checks reminding everyone that he did not vote for the just-passed infrastructure bill:

But, as we told you earlier, there were indications this bridge was in dire need of repair back in 2018:

The city says they fixed this particular problem in 2019 and the bridge passed inspection in 2021 (Note: the viral tweet above mentions the cables so the state and city have a lot of questions to sill answer):

Trending

So, why are these blue-checks not as angry at Dem Gov. Tom Wolf as whatever was wrong with this bridge was clearly not fixed back in 2019?

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bridge

Recommended Twitchy Video