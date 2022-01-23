Virginia Dem Sen. Scott Surovell doesn’t think Virginia’s new Republican Attorney General has a mandate because he only won by 26,000 votes. . .

. . . so, who wants to tell him that this fact kneecaps President Joe Biden and Dem proclamations that he has a mandate to move the country to the left?

And the same can be said of Dems challenging Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his 2-point victory:

Yes, Dems, what is the cutoff?

Yep:

Well, they tried and it’s not happening:

Good for the GOP:

***

