Virginia Dem Sen. Scott Surovell doesn’t think Virginia’s new Republican Attorney General has a mandate because he only won by 26,000 votes. . .

VA's new AG won an election by 0.8% or 26K votes of 3.2M cast in a state that is over 60% pro-choice and files a brief saying that Roe v Wade should be overturned

The @VASenateDems will be a brick wall for women if the AG will nothttps://t.co/q7zxITp1mC — Senator Scott Surovell (@ssurovell) January 22, 2022

. . . so, who wants to tell him that this fact kneecaps President Joe Biden and Dem proclamations that he has a mandate to move the country to the left?

Joe Biden won three states by fewer than 26k votes. Without those, he lacks an electoral college majority. All that actually matters in your tweet is "VA's new AG won." That gives him a larger mandate to exercise the core powers of his office than the party he defeated. https://t.co/539HKRJFNm — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 23, 2022

And the same can be said of Dems challenging Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his 2-point victory:

“Youngkin stormed into Richmond with an assertion of executive power that has thrilled the GOP base but caught even some allies off guard, and he has made clear that he views his two-point margin of victory as a mandate for conservative change.” https://t.co/2hMJrJNC0k — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) January 23, 2022

Yes, Dems, what is the cutoff?

What's the minimum point cutoff for having won big enough to make policy? https://t.co/qFP66u9K8y — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 23, 2022

Yep:

The same people think Democrats having a 50/50 senate and bare majority in the House means a mandate for nuking the filibuster and federalizing elections. Total meltdown. https://t.co/o4syJu9Un8 — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) January 23, 2022

Well, they tried and it’s not happening:

Republicans who win elections aren’t allowed to govern. Conservatism means ceding your lawful power to Communists on school boards & city councils — and delegating state level policy decisions to woke corporations. But Democrats who have a 50/50 “majority” can transform society https://t.co/7clj0944OF — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 23, 2022

Good for the GOP:

He’s got more of a mandate than Biden claims. https://t.co/JwbFd5Z3Vu — RBe (@RBPundit) January 23, 2022

