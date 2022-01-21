UPDATE

The New York Times is also now reporting that both officers died:

The second NYPD officer shot in Harlem has now also passed away – per ⁦@nytimes⁩ “They were the third and fourth officers to be shot in the line of duty this week, according to the Police Department” https://t.co/Oqno6cLYZe — Morgan McKay (@morganfmckay) January 22, 2022

And the suspect may have killed himself:

Multiple sources tell WABC radio that both officers have died and the suspect turned the gun on himself. Please keep our men and women in blue in your prayers 🙏 #harlem #NYPDhttps://t.co/qPYx08AYfR — TalkRadio 77 WABC (@77WABCradio) January 22, 2022

ORIGINAL POST

Breaking news out of New York City:

NEW YORK (AP) — NYPD says 2 officers have been shot in Harlem and taken to a hospital. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 22, 2022

Fox News, the New York Post, and the New York Daily News are reporting that both officers died from their wounds:

Fox News reporting 2 NYPD Officers have been shot and killed in Harlem. https://t.co/sA6DySAx0I — Jason Martinez (@JasonFox29) January 22, 2022

BREAKING: Two NYPD officers were shot dead while responding to a domestic violence call Friday evening in Harlem, multiple police sources said. w/ @joemarino_ https://t.co/u1MjU1ICgV — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) January 22, 2022

⚡️NEW | Two NYPD officers are shot dead while responding to a domestic violence call involving a woman and a son in a Harlem apartmenthttps://t.co/z1b8N8hqr9 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 22, 2022

But there are reports out there that only one officer died:

Breaking: An NYPD officer was shot and killed in Harlem following a domestic call. A second officer was shot as well. Both were taken to Harlem Hospital. No word on the other officer’s condition 🙏🏻 #CNN — Jenn Sullivan (@JennSullivanTV) January 22, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Police sources: At least 1 #NYPD officer has died in #Harlem shooting. https://t.co/kXTK6F19rG — News 12 New York (@News12) January 22, 2022

We’ll keep you posted:

Due to a police incident, avoid the area of West 135 Street between

Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd and Malcolm X Blvd. in Manhattan. Use an alternate route when traveling nearby and expect a police presence in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/x99iffRCbP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 21, 2022

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

