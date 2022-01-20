The FBI raided the home and campaign office of Texas Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar on Wednesday it “it is unclear what they took or are investigating”:

The FBI was at his home for most of the afternoon:

This . . . doesn’t look good for the congressman:

The agents were seen removing “large bags, plastic bins, and a computer” from his property:

Welp:

Cuellar’s office said he “will fully cooperate in any investigation”:

Justice Dems, who are trying to primary Cuellar, are already fundraising on the news:

And the People for Bernie account accused Cuellar of “low ethics”:

“The people of South Texas deserve answers,” they say:

Progs pounce!

***

