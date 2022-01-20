The FBI raided the home and campaign office of Texas Dem Rep. Henry Cuellar on Wednesday it “it is unclear what they took or are investigating”:

The FBI conducted law enforcement activity near the Laredo, TX home of Rep. Henry Cuellar according to an FBI spokesperson. Local reports show FBI vehicles in the Congressman’s driveway, but it is unclear what they took or are investigating. — Luke Barr (@LukeLBarr) January 20, 2022

The FBI was at his home for most of the afternoon:

FBI still present at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar’s in Laredo. https://t.co/CYOyJVSSGJ pic.twitter.com/N8rGyZVpNz — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) January 19, 2022

This . . . doesn’t look good for the congressman:

Something new: Federal agents were also at the campaign HQ office this afternoon. It wasn’t included in the FBI statement, but two of the vehicles seen there at 4:20 pm later showed up at the residence. An agent wearing an FBI jacket climbed out of one. pic.twitter.com/60oefRoBAS — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) January 20, 2022

The agents were seen removing “large bags, plastic bins, and a computer” from his property:

By around 7:30 p.m., a group of agents loaded large bags, plastic bins, and a computer into a federal vehicle. Others appeared to be logging the items. pic.twitter.com/dFlGWRnOqK — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) January 20, 2022

Welp:

Big bags were just loaded onto a government vehicle. pic.twitter.com/4hBjfwDsyr — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) January 20, 2022

Cuellar’s office said he “will fully cooperate in any investigation”:

DEVELOPING: FBI agents were in the area of Rep. Henry Cuellar's Laredo home Wednesday, although specifics as to why remain unclear. When asked for a statement, Cuellar's office said the Democratic legislator "will fully cooperate in any investigation." https://t.co/NMowQvm0UZ — WFAA (@wfaa) January 20, 2022

Justice Dems, who are trying to primary Cuellar, are already fundraising on the news:

.@JCisnerosTX, who is challenging Rep. Henry Cuellar a second time, says little about FBI raid on his home. But @justicedems, which recruited her to run, says in a fundraising email that the "race is blown wide open." pic.twitter.com/B5VHF5P3bw — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) January 20, 2022

And the People for Bernie account accused Cuellar of “low ethics”:

Henry Cuellar's house being raided by the FBI? Sadly not very surprising given his low ethics. https://t.co/fEI2Xja3ZB — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 20, 2022

“The people of South Texas deserve answers,” they say:

The FBI investigation at Congressman Cuellar's home and campaign office is highly concerning. The people of South Texas deserve answers, and the Congressman should be transparent about the purpose of the investigation. What is he hiding?https://t.co/ZaVXXi5OC7 — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) January 20, 2022

Progs pounce!

While we don't know the specifics about the investigation, we do know Cuellar has a long history of conducting shady deals and accepting corporate donations from some of the most nefarious actors in the country: private prisons, the Kochs, and Big Oil.https://t.co/bF9UTMzIiR — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) January 20, 2022

***

