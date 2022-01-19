It’s come to this. . .
Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is now spamming Twitter DMs in search of campaign cash:
Nikki Fried is now spamming people’s DMs begging for money.
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 19, 2022
She even sent one to DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw:
Great job targeting @NikkiFried pic.twitter.com/qiEcz8XHgG
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 19, 2022
Maybe she was hacked?
Hey @NikkiFried, someone has hacked your account and is sending DMs to members of the @GOP like me asking for us to "chip in" to support you. You might want to secure your account and call the police.
— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 19, 2022
What’s even funnier is that she’s not even guaranteed to beat Charlie Crist at this point in the Dem primary:
Why is Nikki “Frita” Fried dm’ing me at 2:39 in the morning? 🤔
Like I’ve said, she’s the Rebekah Jones of Andrew Gillums. pic.twitter.com/NjNYcFiM28
— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) January 19, 2022
Even people who like her are pissed at the unwelcome intrusion:
Dear @NikkiFried – I’m a fan, you have my vote. But if I get another DM from your campaign I’m gonna BLOCK you.
NO DMs, k? Thx!
— SoFla TFG To Prison 🇺🇸👍😁👍🇺🇸 (@SoFlaNoTrump) January 19, 2022
And she’s sending multiple requests to some accounts:
I just got my 2nd DM. How desperate. 🤣
— 🌴LonePalm🌴 🇺🇲 (@lonepalm99) January 19, 2022
Yikes. What a clown show:
Ok, now she and her team are just doing it on purpose, OR are incredibly stupid. I’m going with the latter.
Day 3 of begging me for money after I already told you no, is pathetic @NikkiFried
I will ask you one last time, publicly, STOP SENDING ME DM’S! pic.twitter.com/q56lslFZYf
— Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) January 19, 2022
