It’s come to this. . .

Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is now spamming Twitter DMs in search of campaign cash:

She even sent one to DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw:

Maybe she was hacked?

Trending

What’s even funnier is that she’s not even guaranteed to beat Charlie Crist at this point in the Dem primary:

Even people who like her are pissed at the unwelcome intrusion:

And she’s sending multiple requests to some accounts:

Yikes. What a clown show:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Nikki Fried

Recommended Twitchy Video