The Los Angeles Police Department identified 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith as the suspected murderer of UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer:

31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith has been identified in connection with the murder of Brianna Kupfer, which occurred in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue on January 13, 2022. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen do not approach, call 911. pic.twitter.com/jZlESB9l9r — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 19, 2022

This “career criminal” was out on bail of only $1000 at the time of the murder:

LAPD identifies Brianna Kupfer's suspected killer Shawn Laval Smith as a career criminal who was out on $1K bail https://t.co/o06JDMrcnw pic.twitter.com/HncGoMV4eY — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 19, 2022

And we do mean “career criminal”:

Just a few of the mugshots of Brianna Kupfer’s murderer, career criminal Shawn Laval Smith. He of course was out on bond when he stabbed her to death. Every person who voted Blue in Los Angeles has her blood on their hands. pic.twitter.com/5A02xlvMo3 — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) January 19, 2022

He never should have been out on the street:

This scumbag is a career criminal who was out in bail in L.A. The backlash against woke district attorneys cannot come fast enough. https://t.co/OutViu5p0r — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) January 19, 2022

And he probably shouldn’t have been in the state:

If this guy was on $50,000 bond for a 2019 SHOOTING charge in SC, can someone explain to me why he wasn't sent immediately tf back there when he was arrested in CA in Oct 2020, which is against the rules of his bond?! BOND REVOKED. https://t.co/T0LsmDTKMi — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 19, 2022

