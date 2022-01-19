Donald Trump Jr. is calling on New York Attorney General Letitia James to be disbarred over her “political targeting of my family because she knows her actions are indefensible”:

Donald Jr. was reacting to this thread James posted last night announcing legal action against himself, his father, and Ivanka in regard to the ongoing “investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings”:

James alleges her office has “uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuation on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions for years”:

And now she wants them to testify:

And:

James listed a number of allegations in a press release accompanying her filing:

And the filing notes that Eric Trump “repeatedly took the 5th” during his earlier deposition:

The full motion to compel is here:

