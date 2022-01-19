Donald Trump Jr. is calling on New York Attorney General Letitia James to be disbarred over her “political targeting of my family because she knows her actions are indefensible”:

America's most corrupt AG won't even directly respond to our motions about her political targeting of my family because she knows her actions are indefensible. This is nothing more than political retribution from her on behalf of the entire Dem Party. She should be disbarred! https://t.co/dMYEDHJrBd pic.twitter.com/yI1BYogXnf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 19, 2022

Donald Jr. was reacting to this thread James posted last night announcing legal action against himself, his father, and Ivanka in regard to the ongoing “investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings”:

We are taking legal action to force Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump to comply with our investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings. No one in this country can pick and choose if and how the law applies to them. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 19, 2022

James alleges her office has “uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuation on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions for years”:

We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions for years. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 19, 2022

And now she wants them to testify:

Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump have all been closely involved in the transactions in question, so we won’t tolerate their attempts to evade testifying in this investigation. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 19, 2022

And:

We will not be deterred in our efforts to continue this investigation, uncover the facts, and pursue justice, no matter how many roadblocks Mr. Trump and his family throw in our way. No one is above the law. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 19, 2022

James listed a number of allegations in a press release accompanying her filing:

Letitia James seeks to subpoena Trump, Don Jr and Ivanka.

Among findings:

* his Trump Tower penthouse was 11,000sq ft but he inflated it on financial disclosures to 30,000sq ft.

* he falsely claimed Westchester golf club was “getting $150,000” per memberhttps://t.co/hHq2140UP5 — Harriet Alexander (@h_alexander) January 19, 2022

* Trump Org valued his Seven Springs estate in Westminster at $291 million in 2012; in 2016 an independent valuer said it was worth $56m.

* In 2014 he stated his Scottish golf course was worth $435.6m, assuming 2,500 luxury homes – despite approval to build fewer than 1,500 — Harriet Alexander (@h_alexander) January 19, 2022

"During the preparation of that appraisal, one appraiser wrote that 'Trump is fighting for every $1.'

"The misrepresentations were incorporated into final valuation arrived at by appraisers, & ultimately submitted to IRS in connection with a tax deduction sought on the property" — Harriet Alexander (@h_alexander) January 19, 2022

And the filing notes that Eric Trump “repeatedly took the 5th” during his earlier deposition:

Eric Trump, asked to explain valuations of the Seven Springs property that exceeded independent appraisals by 10x, repeatedly took the Fifth. https://t.co/dyugQg5hrH pic.twitter.com/HawsuLPzm4 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 19, 2022

The full motion to compel is here:

The NYAG’s motion to compel Trump, Don Jr, and Ivanka’s testimony here: https://t.co/ZBO3l2JJAL https://t.co/6HbpgYtDRe — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) January 19, 2022

