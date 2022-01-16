Wow.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner and Dem 2022 gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is doubling down on her comparison of Gov. Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler:

Ron DeSantis and his anti-democratic demagoguery is a danger to our state, our country, and yes, the world. Choose your own historical example if you want, but it’s the damn truth. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) January 16, 2022

First up, nice try but — NOPE:

Nope, you don’t get to put that genie back in the bottle. Own it. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 16, 2022

And she needs to brush up on her grammar:

There are many other worse things wrong with this tweet, but: are, not is. https://t.co/CK9Nmmnmly — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 16, 2022

*THIS* is why she’s making the comparison:

Remember the people who claimed Obama was building “FEMA death camps?” This InfoWars-style meltdown is over DeSantis announcing he’s reactivating the dormant State Guard, which 22 other states have, so they can assist the National Guard during disasters. — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) January 16, 2022

She really has lost it:

Maybe she does think she can “tweet through it”?

Tweet through it https://t.co/Bh8osXq3Ah — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 16, 2022

Commissioner Fried, what is your position on forcing kindergartners to wear N95s all day? How about forcing us to show our papers to eat at restaurants or go to the gym? It’s a yes or no answer — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 16, 2022

When you’re on day two of having to defend comparing a politician to a Hitler because the politician favors too much freedom. https://t.co/wRNLWcaxm1 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 16, 2022

Evergreen:

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 16, 2022

And let’s see if the national media picks up on this next week.

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw challenges the media to criticize Nikki Fried for comparing Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler https://t.co/DyPkPQkcl8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 15, 2022

