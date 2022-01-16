The Arlington (Va.) Public Schools system announced on Twitter this afternoon that schools in the district will defy Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order and will keep its mask mandate in place:

And off to court we go!

Youngkin didn’t go into details but he “threatened to use state resources to force schools to comply”:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, herself a parent of a kid in the district, cheered on the move:

Update: Does she even have a kid in a public school though?

So, she’s okay with her kid having to wear a mask for most of the day indoors while talking to the teacher but she won’t wear a mask indoors when talking to journos?

We must’ve missed some science along the way. . .

